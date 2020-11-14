Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne set to return, bolster 49ers receiving corps

SANTA CLARA ― Missing the 49ers’ last game for COVID-19 precautions had Brandon Aiyuk worried. Not just about the 49ers’ fate. About himself and his family, including a newborn son.

Aiyuk reflected Friday on how his rookie season went on a precarious pause.

He described what an unsettling experience it was last week, when he and two teammates went on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list once they were deemed high-risk contacts to Kendrick Bourne, who had tested positive.

“Last week it was frustrating, the most being just the unknown,” Aiyuk said. “First, I wanted to make sure I didn’t have the virus, and with whatever I had going on at home with my family. Not being able to be in the (49ers) building and come was rough, too.”

A day after the short-handed 49ers got walloped 34-17 by the Green Bay Packers, Aiyuk was able to come off the COVID list last Friday, as did Bourne and the other two high-risk contacts, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams. All had tested negative after Bourne’s initial positive test.

Bourne, however, returned to the COVID-19 list Monday after another positive test, and, again, he came off it Friday after multiple negative tests.

Having Aiyuk and Bourne available is vital for Nick Mullens, who’ll make his third start this season in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Richie James Jr. is coming off a career-high 184 yards, so those three receivers help ease the sting of Samuel being ruled out a third straight game with a hamstring injury.

“Yes, the continuity’s been off big time,” coach Kyle Shanahan said of this season’s injuries to not just wide receivers but also tight ends George Kittle and Jordan Reed.

For Aiyuk and other 49ers rookies, Sunday’s game will mark their first in front of fans, as the Superdome is allowing in 6,000.

Said Aiyuk: “We have real crowd noise now and not coming from the speakers. Whether it’s our fans or not, I’m excited to play in front of people again.”

Aiyuk has scored in four of his past six games, with two touchdowns apiece rushing and receiving. He has 28 catches for 371 yards, and he has the respect of cornerback Jason Verrett.

“He’s not scared of challenges, not scared to learn,” Verrett said. “Every week he’s striving to be that guy. That’s what I like about Aiyuk, he’s striving to be the No. 1 guy.”

The 49ers’ backup receivers, River Cracraft (quadriceps) and Trent Taylor (back), are questionable after each missed a practice this week.

Sherman on hold

As is their plan with Samuel, the 49ers are waiting until after next week’s bye to bring back cornerback Richard Sherman, who resumed practicing this week. He looks recovered from a calf injury that’s kept him out since the opener.

Aiyuk practiced against Sherman in one-on-one fashion and gained insight about his releases and looks on those reps.

“I love having Sherman out there,” Aiyuk said. “Seeing him back this week and being able to go against him, he has vet things and tools in his bag you don’t get to see all the time.”

Verrett hailed Sherman’s veteran presence this week, saying: “He’s alerted us to the things the New Orleans Saints do. It’s been beneficial for everybody.”

Tight end watch

Reed was a full participant in practice all week. He had just a 3-yard catch and played 13 of 57 snaps in last week’s loss to the Packers. Reed likely will see more action with fellow tight ends Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner as the 49ers try to get by without Kittle (injured reserve; foot) for the fourth game this season.

Defensive options

Nickel back K’Waun Williams (ankle) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) are out. With versatile safety Jaquiski Tartt done for the season because of a toe injury last game, the 49ers have experienced options to replace him, but Shanahan refused to say whether Marcell Harris, Tarvarius Moore or Johnathan Cyprien will enter against the Saints. The 49ers could shift multiple safeties in with Jimmie Ward to combat the Saints’ passing attack, and Jamar Taylor likely will replace Williams.