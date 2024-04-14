SANTA CLARA – Brandon AIyuk’s agent squashed a report claiming the 49ers’ leading receiver is seeking a trade.

“You need better sources,” Ryan Williams of Athletes First wrote Sunday morning on Twitter/X, in response to a tweet from self-proclaimed NFL insider John Frascella who wrote that Aiyuk “officially” requested a trade.

Aiyuk, after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is slated to make $14.1 million on a fifth-year option.

A contract extension is expected to be hammered out by training camp, just as the 49ers have done in recent years for other homegrown stars, including George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

The 49ers’ brass — owner Jed York, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch – all insisted at last month’s league meeting in Florida that the 49ers plan to reward Aiyuk and keep him long term.

Taking a page out of the contract negotiation playbook from other players, Aiyuk no longer follows the 49ers on Instagram – but he still does on Twitter/X.

Neither Aiyuk nor Williams immediately responded to messages from this news organization seeking comment.

Aiyuk was extremely emotional as the 49ers cleared out their lockers three days after losing Super Bowl LVIII. Asked if he hoped to remain with the 49ers, AIyuk replied: “If that’s the right move, yeah.” What would make it right? “A championship.”

Three wide receivers have been traded in the past month: Stefon Diggs (from Buffalo to Houston for a second-round pick), Keenan Allen (from the Los Angeles Chargers to Chicago for a fourth-round pick), and Diontae Johnson (from Pittsburgh to Carolina for a sixth-round pick and cornerback Donte Johnson).

Two years ago, wide receiver Samuel requested a trade amid his contract negotiations, but the 49ers received tepid interest before the NFL Draft and Samuel eventually signed a three-year extension as camp got underway. In 2020, the 49ers dealt defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick, rather than pay him a massive contract extension ahead of his fifth-year option.