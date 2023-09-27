Brooks Robinson, legendary Hall of Fame 3rd baseman for Orioles, dies at 86

BALTIMORE — He was known, simply, as Brooks — a name that stirs images of a ballplayer sprawled in the dirt, glove arm raised in triumph to show an impossible catch.

Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson died Tuesday. The Owings Mills resident was 86.

“An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, (Robinson) will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball,” read a joint statement released by his family and the Orioles. “He played the game with a childlike spirit (and) ... third basemen from all levels of the game will forever look to Brooks for inspiration.”

Through much of baseball’s golden age, Brooks Calbert Robinson Jr. was a poster boy for the national pastime, a symbol of Americana whose visage was even captured in a 1971 Norman Rockwell painting.

The face of the Orioles for nearly a quarter of a century, Robinson won the heart of the city that adopted the deft-handed kid from Arkansas in 1955 and never let go. Before Ripken, there was Robinson. Before Cal, there was Brooks. Before the Iron Man, there was the Human Vacuum Cleaner. As Oriole icons, no others come close.

“He was the heart and soul of the Baltimore Orioles. Always has been. Probably always will,” former Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey, who joined the team in 1976, said. “You understood why the Orioles became a powerhouse, because Brooks Robinson just paved the way, the way he played. Everybody else fell in line behind him.”

Robinson played 23 years in Baltimore, piling up numbers that made him one of the game’s greatest third basemen and which put him in the Hall of Fame in 1983. He was the American League’s Most Valuable Player in 1964 and the World Series MVP in 1970, when he led the Orioles over the Cincinnati Reds. Then a balding, 33-year-old father of four, Robinson thwarted the Big Red Machine, game after game, on a national stage with brilliant backhand stabs, off-balance pegs and timely (.429) hitting.

From then on, America knew his name.

“I’d pay to watch him play,” Reds star Pete Rose marveled.

Four years earlier, Robinson had helped the Orioles win their first world championship. In 1966, they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in four straight games as Robinson homered in his first at-bat. Fans remember his joyful leap in the air, captured on film, at the Series’ end.

“My kids thought it was trick photography,“ Robinson said. ”They told me, ‘Dad, you never jumped that high in your life.’“

Robinson hit 268 home runs, played in 18 straight All-Star games, won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves and set a slew of records for third basemen, including most putouts, assists, double plays and fielding percentage (.971). Even Pie Traynor, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Hall of Fame third baseman of the 1920s, paid homage to Robinson some 40 years later.

“I once thought of giving him some tips, but dropped the idea,” Traynor said. “He’s just the best there is.”

In 1999, Robinson was named to Major League Baseball’s All-Century team. In 2007, baseball fans named him the best defensive third baseman of all time in balloting conducted by Rawlings. No other position player received as much of the vote (61%).

“Brooks stood among the greatest defensive players who have ever lived,” Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred said in a Tuesday statement, citing his record and calling him “a true gentleman who represented our game extraordinarily well on and off the field all his life.”

Modest to a fault, Robinson seemed unfazed by accolades. Accepting his MVP award in 1964, he quipped, “I’m still trying to figure out how I hit 28 homers.”

In 1983, at his Hall of Fame induction, Robinson appeared out of place, Baltimore Sun columnist Michael Olesker wrote:

"Brooks walked onto the stand looking shy and a little self-conscious, as though maybe a mistake had been made, that he’d gotten in on a pass somehow but was thrilled about it anyway.“

To the end, Robinson seemed perplexed by his inclusion at Cooperstown.

“Every month, I think about going back there to make sure no one takes my plaque off the wall,” he told the Sun in 2007. “There’s (Ted) Williams, with a lifetime batting mark of .344. And Joe DiMaggio. And (Stan) Musial.

“And, oh, there’s Brooks, who hit .267.

“How did I get into the Hall of Fame, anyway?”

Pigeon-toed and slow afoot, Robinson made up for it with sure hands, lightning reflexes and an unerring knack for making acrobatic throws that would nip runners by a whisker. He barehanded bunts with poetic precision.

"The baseball didn’t have much of a chance, going one-on-one with Robinson, be it on the ground or in the air," wrote Phil Jackman, who covered the Orioles for the Evening Sun.