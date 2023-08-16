Fans of the San Francisco Giants who’ve missed seeing Buster Posey around Oracle Park can look forward to more frequent sightings of the former catcher and future Hall of Famer.

After moving back to his home state of Georgia following his 2021 retirement, the three-time World Series champion is currently in the process of moving back to the Bay Area with his family, according to a story in The Athletic.

Andrew Baggarly, senior writer for The Athletic covering the San Francisco Giants, reported the move Aug. 13.

“As Posey explained, it took a year away for the family to realize the Bay Area had become the place that truly felt like home,” Baggarly wrote. “It’s where both their sets of twins were born. So they loaded up the moving truck last week. It’ll give Posey the opportunity to see more Giants games from the stands.”

Posey spent 12 years with the San Francisco Giants before walking away from the game in November 2021. The following March, he sold his Lafayette mansion for $9.28 million.

While the Posey family moved to an Atlanta suburb following his retirement, Posey became a minority owner with the Giants in September 2022, joining the ownership group with an exclusive seat on the executive board. In March, Posey was inducted to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

In June, Realtor.com reported that Posey had listed his Johns Creek, Georgia, home for $3.85 million, which first drew speculation about his plans to move.