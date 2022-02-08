Caitlyn Jenner launches race team in race series for women

LONDON — Caitlyn Jenner is off to the races again, launching a team in a single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers.

Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality who had a failed bid for California governor, started the Jenner Racing team in the W Series for the 2022 season.

The 72-year-old Jenner will oversee the day-to-day running of her team, including the driver lineup and landing sponsors to compete in the series that often runs on Formula One race weekends.

The W Series opens in May in Miami.

“As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motor racing, and a supporter of all women in sport from the grassroots to elite level, W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career,” she said. “A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles throughout what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, W Series is changing the face of motorsport.”

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, debuted as a professional racing driver at the 24 Hours of Daytona race in 1980 as part of Jim Busby’s team. Jenner went on to compete professionally in the IMSA Camel GT Championship, as a factory driver for Ford Motor Company and Jack Roush, for the next six years, making a total of 57 starts.

“As has always been the case, I’m in it to win it,” she said.

