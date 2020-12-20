Cal ponders sudden end to already-short football season

For much of 2020, the Cal football program thought it had a chance to play in Friday night’s Pac-12 Conference championship game. It thought it had a chance to win its first outright conference title in more than 60 years. It thought it had a chance to play in a major bowl game.

Instead, after only four games, Cal’s season ended just the way it started ― with back-to-back game cancellations linked to the coronavirus, and a lingering question:

Was that even worth the time, risk, energy and money?

“It wasn’t ideal, how it all went,” coach Justin Wilcox said last week, summing up a 1-3 season. “But I think it’s better than nothing.”

Across the country, college football teams have patched together seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic, culminating in this weekend’s conference championship games.

Those big games come just as a surging number of Americans are dying of COVID-19 ― more than 3,000 per day for much of the past week. Death rates have been higher in college towns, where thousands of cases have affected college sports teams and their wide communities.

But college sports rumble on. The championship games on Friday and Saturday are mostly made-for-television affairs that helped decide pairings for those bowl games not yet canceled (more than 10 have been called off, while some bowl-eligible teams are opting out of bowl season altogether) and for the four-team playoff planned for January to decide a national champion.

Cal is not part of any of that. The Golden Bears entered the football fray late and exited early.

Over the course of its shortened season, Cal announced only three coronavirus cases in its football program, far fewer than many of the teams playing this weekend and the handful vying for the national title. Yet it had four games canceled, mostly because of tighter local restrictions over contact tracing and opponents who found themselves in the same spot.

Other programs around the country played on through much bigger outbreaks. Top-ranked Alabama and No. 2 Notre Dame, for example, each played its 11th game of the season this weekend, although Alabama coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide’s athletic director, Greg Byrne, were among those in the program to test positive this fall, and Notre Dame had an early season outbreak in its locker room.

No. 3 Clemson, Notre Dame’s opponent in Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship, played two games without its star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, after he tested positive. One of those games was the same weekend that Cal had a game canceled because it, too, had a single positive test.

The difference was that local health officials in California required the teammates of the Cal player to be placed in isolation, a game-canceling protocol that many other teams did not face. Lawrence, meanwhile, accompanied his team on its visit to Notre Dame, where his mask discipline on the sideline raised questions during the national television broadcast. When Notre Dame won, the crowd stormed the field.

“The confusing and a bit of the frustrating part is that it’s not consistent throughout the state or certainly the country, and that’s why you see the differences,” Wilcox said. “I’m not saying I know what the right answer is, but I know that it’s not uniform on how that’s done.”

College sports do not have a commissioner or a centralized power structure beyond the NCAA, which mostly provides a loose framework of rules and championship events for hundreds of universities playing in dozens of conferences.

The response to the pandemic in college sports has been an echo of the overall federal response ― mainly, let local and regional powers figure it out.

During the summer, most big conferences decided to play football but not other fall sports, figuring that the immeasurable risk involved was worth the tangible dollars to be gained. Months later, it remains difficult to portray it as anything but a money grab.

The Pac-12 did not join in until the fall, and made plans for a seven-game season, without fans, only once it had a system for daily testing of athletes.

Testing was supposed to create order amid the chaos. It did not, because each positive test result required contact tracing, where concerns about possible spread were far less clear than a positive-versus-negative test result. Who was he with? When? How close? How long?

Coronavirus protocols differed between campuses, cities and states. Tight regulations in Santa Clara County, for example, led Stanford, San Jose State and the San Francisco 49ers to temporarily relocate out of state.

The objective was not to find a safer place to play. It was to find a place with fewer rules.