Mark Madsen won’t be the only former Stanford player in the Cal men’s basketball program next season.

Andrej Stojaković, the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojaković and a former top-25 recruit, told ESPN that he will transfer to Cal after spending his freshman year across the bay with the Cardinal.

Stojaković averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over 32 games as a freshman under Jarod Haase, who was fired following his eighth season in charge, none of which ended with an NCAA Tournament berth. Stanford hired former Washington State coach Kyle Smith, but Stojaković was one of several key players to leave the program.

The 6-foot-7 Sacramento native also considered Kentucky and North Carolina, according to recruiting site On3.com, but ultimately decided to stay in the Bay Area.

He shared the news on social media by simply posting an edited image of himself in a Cal jersey.

“The stories and experiences he was able to share with my dad the first time meeting, we kind of bonded over each other’s goals,” Stojaković told ESPN of Madsen, who visited him the first week after he entered the portal. “What he wants to accomplish for his team, but his vision for myself. He truly believes in me, the staff truly believes in me. That’s all someone like me could ask for.”

Stojaković also cited the success of Jaylon Tyson, a fellow former top recruit who became the Bears’ top scorer last season after transferring from Texas Tech. Tyson declared for the NBA Draft earlier this month after averaging 19.6 points per game last season.

Madsen kicked off a rebuild with a 13-19 season last year after he replaced Mark Fox, who went 3-29 in his final season.