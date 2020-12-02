California again delays start of high school football, other sports

The California Interscholastic Federation pushed pause Tuesday on its return-to-play plans for sports such as football and girls volleyball, saying it cannot get started until it receives guidelines from the California Department of Public Health ― and that isn’t expected until after Jan. 1.

“Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued,” the CIF said in a news release.

If given the green light to play, the CIF said it will remove all regional and state championships from the season that was to begin this month, clearing the way for more students than just those on playoff contenders to have a longer schedule.

“The CIF is confident this decision is a necessary and reasonable action for our member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis,” the news release stated. “This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 Sports calendar offers our Sections and Leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the CDPH.”

The announcement came six days before the North Coast Section’s traditional fall sports teams ― football, volleyball, water polo, cross country — were to begin practice.

NCS commissioner Pat Cruickshank, whose section includes Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, said officials don’t plan to announce a new start date until the picture becomes more clear.

“Until we get those guidelines, we really can’t determine what a start date is,” said Cruickshank, whose jurisdiction extends from Alameda County to the coastal side of the Oregon border. “I don’t believe we’re going to see anything in December. We’ve just been through Thanksgiving, where it appears cases may spike after family gatherings. We’re about to head into Christmas and New Year’s, where gatherings will start again. I don’t believe the state is going to put out any new guidelines for a return to play until at least after the first of the year.”

Cruickshank said he’ll provide an update to his schools about section championships on Jan. 19, if he has new information. It’s possible, he added, that the NCS playoffs could be truncated to allow for a longer regular season.

“We could do a one-week format in sports like volleyball, water polo and maybe a bowl-game format in football,” Cruickshank said. “There are so many variations out there that we’ve been working on. But until we see what we can do and when we can start, it’s really kind of futile almost.”

Any optimism that emanated from the CIF’s announcement in July to postpone sports until December dissipated as coronavirus numbers spiked in November.

This week, Santa Clara County health officials put a ban on contact sports at all levels through at least Dec. 21, ensuring that the county’s high school teams will not start practicing as scheduled on Dec. 14.

The holding pattern is nearing nine months.

After canceling its state basketball championships in March and nearly all of the spring sports season, the CIF had hoped the COVID-19 crisis would improve in the fall and play would resume this winter.

“We’re all hopeful for that,” CIF executive director Ron Nocetti said in July. “But as we’ve seen, no one can predict what’s going to happen here.”

That was true in the summer and remains the case now.

San Jose Mercury News staff writer Shayna Rubin contributed to this report.