California high schools that play unsanctioned games subject to fines, suspension, dismissal from CIF membership

The California Interscholastic Federation, in a memo Tuesday to its members, threatened severe punishment to schools that participate in unsanctioned interscholastic sports competition.

It is unclear how many schools went "rogue" and have played on their own.

But a football game last weekend between Capistrano Valley Christian and Calvary Chapel — two Orange County private schools — generated social media buzz after the winning coach tweeted about the victory.

The game that Capistrano Valley Christian won was in violation of California Department of Public Health orders — which states that no team youth sports can be contested before Jan. 25 — and possibly broke CIF rules.

In the CIF's memo, executive director Ron Nocetti made it clear that the governing body and its 10 sections are "bound by the orders, regulations, and guidance of the Governor's Office, CDPH and the California Department of Education" and all leagues, districts and schools are expected to comply with their decisions.

"The vast majority of our member schools," the memo stated, "have complied with the State's orders pertaining to high school sports, however, the CIF has recently become aware that several member schools have competed in interscholastic contests in contravention of the guidance of the CDPH and CIF rules.

"Any school determined to have participated in or to be conducting interscholastic athletics events in violation of the State's orders or CIF rules may be subject to CIF Article 22 sanctions including, but not limited to, fines, suspension or dismissal from membership.

"While the CIF understands that the postponement of interscholastic athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on all of our member schools and student-athletes, the intentional violation of the orders, regulations, and guidance of the Governor's Office, CDPH, CDE and CIF will not be permitted. Compliance by our member schools with the CDPH's guidance regarding youth sports is mandatory, not discretionary."

Capistrano Valley Christian and Calvary Chapel have not responded publicly since the CIF issued its memo.

Brian Seymour, the CIF's Associate Executive Director who oversees the governing body's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, was asked Tuesday by the Bay Area News Group about concerns that other schools would follow Capistrano Valley Christian and Calvary Chapel and play on their own.

"There are groups of people that will publicly state this is what should happen and don't believe the scientists," Seymour said. "There are a lot of people who are saying we should be playing immediately.

"Then you talk to the professionals at the high schools. They are all agreeing that we need to move cautiously to make good decisions. You hear some noise but they are very much in the minority of worrying about whether or not a school is going to do something on their own or not. It is very clear what our rules are for that.

"We are not hearing that from our membership. In fact, we are hearing the opposite. Our membership is just as frustrated as the rest of us are with the impact that the pandemic has had. But they are the lockstep that what we're doing right now is the right thing to do and we will continue to do that as a unified group."

De La Salle football coach Justin Alumbaugh said the game last weekend was poor timing.

"It's not something De La Salle would do. It's not something I would do," Alumbaugh said. "It just sends the wrong message right now when we're trying to band together to get to the state and say we can do things safely and we can follow guidelines.

"We're trying to get the state to look at data and look at what we're trying to do and become less restrictive about tying sports to the (reopening) tier system. I don't think that game was at a great time. I wasn't there and I couldn't see everything that was going on. But I heard about it."