California prep football players sue Gavin Newsom over youth sports restrictions

The movement to restart high school sports in California intensified this week as two student-athletes and the parent-driven advocacy group “Let Them Play CA” partnered to file a lawsuit against state officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, and San Diego County.

The suit, announced Friday by a San Diego-based firm, requests an immediate order for coronavirus-related restrictions to be removed and high school sports in San Diego County to begin right away. It accuses Newsom, the county of San Diego, its health officer Wilma J. Wooten and the California Department of Public Health of violating the student-athletes’ equal protections under state and federal law.

“California is one of only three states that currently prohibit high school sports teams from playing competitive games,” the firm of Wingert, Grebing, Brubaker and Juskie, LLP, wrote in its news release. “This long-overdue relief is sought on the basis that the current restrictions on playing high school sports violate the athletes’ right to equal protection under the law because the State and County have allowed college and professional teams to play the same sports while adhering to reasonable health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“High school students have been denied the opportunity to abide by these same safety guidelines and have been unfairly denied the chance to play the sports they love.”

There are differences between college and pro sports and high school sports.

Colleges and pro athletes are tested at least multiple times per week and, as the Bay Area News Group reported last week, have dedicated people to handle contract tracing and ensure everyone follows state and county protocols. College athletes also have been placed in a “bubble” environment.

High school sports, as one doctor told the San Jose Mercury News, cannot mimic that.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that sports were deemed “safe for college students to play when following certain protocols” but not for “high school student athletes ... follow(ing) those same protocols.”

The suit was filed on behalf of two San Diego area football players — Nicholas Gardinera, a senior running back at Scripps Ranch High School, and Cameron Woosley, a senior running back at Mission Hills High School. Gardinera, rated two stars by the recruiting website 24/7 Sports, alleges the shutdowns hurt his chances at a Division-I scholarship.

“While we recognize the Governor and County have a difficult task managing this pandemic, the overwhelming evidence is that high school sports are safe for the participants, add real value to the students’ lives, and do not pose a risk of transmission of COVID-19 to the San Diego community,” Stephen C. Grebing, one of the attorneys representing the students, said in the firm’s news release.

“If the State and County believe that it is safe for San Diego State to play football, it must also be safe for Scripps Ranch High School and Mission Hills High School to play football.”

Newsom has defended the state’s approach and its record in the number of lawsuits that have been brought over the health restrictions by stakeholders in other industries.

“We won two more lawsuits in the last few days, but it’s not about that. Assuredly, we’ll win the vast majority — we have,” Newsom said Monday during a virtual news conference. “A few, obviously, will go through the process. Some ultimately have gone to the Supreme Court, including Justice (John) Roberts himself that squared support for one of our orders we put out. But we feel like we’re on firm footing and based in science and based in data and basic common sense, in some respects, as well.”

Unlike other lawsuits from industry groups, this does not seek a sweeping ruling that would narrow Newsom’s emergency powers. Instead, it only seeks to address “the cancellation and/or indefinite delay of the fall/winter/spring 2020-2021 high school sports season,” the lawsuit said.

Meanwhile, advocates for the return of youth and high school sports in the state intensified their efforts Friday with the new support of dozens of physicians, who signed on to an open letter advocating for the safe return to play.

In the letter, which was signed by 58 physicians around California, Dr. Anna K. Mendenhall, an Encinitas-based pediatrician, argues that the state’s current youth sports guidelines are “deeply flawed” and that the prompt return to play in all sports would beneficial for the health of California’s kids.

It comes a week after a group of coaches advocated for youth sports to be detached from the tiered reopening system, which restricts play in most of the state, even after coming out of the stay-at-home order.

Devynn Trahan, a junior lineman at Skyline High School in Oakland, echoed that sentiment Friday morning during a virtual news conference organized by the Golden State High School Football Coaches and Let Them Play CA, the two leading advocacy groups for loosening the restrictions on youth sports, which have been sidelined since last March. Since then, Trahan has lost a teammate and a coach to gun violence — but hasn’t seen his teammates or classmates since last spring.

“It was already hard for me, being from Castlemont, being from Oakland, everything is just crazy for me,” Trahan said. “Gunshots are just things that go by now. I just continue doing whatever I’m doing ... Not having football right now is hard, and it’s very emotional. I’m in this room every day. Not being able to go run and have fun with my teammates, not being able to go compete with other people in other schools, it’s hard and it’s emotional. For me, everything ended as soon as we couldn’t play football.”

In the letter, the physicians argue that the state’s youth have been harmed more than protected by the sports shutdowns.