British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship by three shots after a day of wild weather stopped play twice at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Sunday.

The world No. 3 shot a 3-under 68 to finish at 14-under par, three strokes clear of equal second-place Ryo Hisatsune (65) and Jason Scrivener (67), who had moved up the leaderboard Sunday to briefly share the lead and threaten Smith's attempt for his fifth title this year.

Play was suspended twice for a total of two hours when electrical storms swept through Brisbane, sending players and about 10,000 fans searching for cover.

“You kind of get the mojo and for it to be stopped not once, but twice, is a little bit frustrating,” Smith said. “But I held on to it and played solid on the last eight holes.”

When play resumed for the second time Smith, playing in Australia for the first time in three years, made bogey on the 11th to fall back level with Scrivener and Hisatsune, but he responded with a birdie at the 12th to regain the outright lead.

Further birdies at the 13th and 16th sealed Smith's third Australian PGA after claiming the 2017 and 2018 titles at Royal Pines on Queensland state's Gold Coast.

Scrivener's charge stumbled with a double bogey on the 17th after his long birdie putt rolled off the green and into the back corner of a bunker. A birdie on the 18th lifted him into a tie for second place with Hisatsune, who earlier in the round had holed out from the fairway for eagle at the par-4 second.

Marc Leishman shot 67 and finished at 6-under in a tie for 12th place and Adam Scott had a 68 and was at -4 and 10 behind Smith.

Smith, along with Scott and Leishman are among those who will play two weeks in a row in Australia. Next week they are scheduled to play in the historic Australian Open when the men’s and women’s championships will be decided at the same time.

The men and women will play in alternate groups at two courses — Victoria and Kingston Heath — over the first two days, with Victoria Golf Club set to host the final two rounds.

European Tour, Sunshine Tour

Dan Bradbury is a European tour winner in just three starts, closing with a 4-under 67 to give the Englishman a wire-to-wire victory in the Joburg Open in Johannesburg.

Bradbury, who played first at tiny Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and then his final year at Florida State, won by three shots over Sami Valimaki of Finland (69).

The Joburg Open and Australian PGA each were co-sanctioned by the European tour.

Bradbury, who turned pro this summer, played bogey-free until dropping his first shot on the final hole that affected only the margin of his win.

Along with a two-year exemption on the European tour, Bradbury earned one of three spots in the British Open next summer at Royal Liverpool. The Joburg Open was the first in the Open's International Finals Qualifying series. The other two spots went to Valimaki and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Other tours

Caroline Hedwall closed with a 6-under 67 and defeated Morgan Metraux in a playoff to win the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana on the Ladies European Tour. Linn Grant had a 65 and missed the playoff by one shot. ... Chan Kim closed with a 10-under 62 to set a Japan Golf Tour record for lowest 72-hole score in winning the Casio World Open by six shots. Kim, a 32-year-old from Hawaii, finished at 32-under 256. ... Miyuu Yamashita closed with a 2-under 70 and defeat Minami Katsu (65) in a playoff to win the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup. ... Danthai Boonma shot 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Kosuke Hamamoto in the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open on the Asian Tour.