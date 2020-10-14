Can 49ers slow down quick-starting Rams QB Jared Goff?

If all goes according to plan for the Rams, it won’t take much time for things to go wrong again for the 49ers Sunday night.

Rams head coach and de facto offensive coordinator Sean McVay has been masterful while scheming ways to attack opponents right from the start. McVay’s offense has kept teams on their heels while setting the tone better than any team in the NFL ― no team has scored as many opening-drive touchdowns as the Rams, who’ve done it four times already this season.

The fast starts have helped the Rams emerge as one of the surprise bounce-back teams in the league with a 4-1 record following their latest victory, a 30-10 shellacking of Washington.

McVay devised another flawless first drive by setting up quarterback Jared Goff to do nothing but succeed early. Utilizing short drops and quick-hitting passes, McVay has spared Goff from more methodical pass plays that might force him to make plays on the move, not one of the former Cal nd Marin Catholic star’s strengths.

So far, everything’s been nearly perfect for Goff, who has completed 20-of-21 passes during the Rams’ five opening drives this season. That’s 95.2% of his pass attempts for those who can’t find their calculator app.

Against Washington, Goff went 7-of-7 on Los Angeles’ first drive as the Rams went to a no-huddle offense featuring two receivers, two backs and two tight ends that confounded Washington. Darrell Henderson Jr.’s 1-yard run capped the 10-play, 76-yard drive.

The quick-starting Rams have outscored their opponents 34-17 during the first quarter this season, which has gone a long way toward putting teams on the defensive right away.

In short, there won't be any time for the 49ers to feel sorry for themselves Sunday night.

Here are three reasons for the 49ers to be optimistic about Sunday night:

Look who they’ve played

Before anyone tries squeezing onto the Rams bandwagon, consider that McVay’s team, while talented, has been the beneficiary of a pretty soft schedule so far. That’s what happens when it’s your division’s turn to play the NFC East.

The Rams finished off a four-game sweep of the East by beating Washington on Sunday. Los Angeles wound up outscoring Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia and the New York Giants by a cumulative score of 104-55. The combined record of the four teams the Rams beat is just 4-15-1.

You won’t hear the 49ers casting aspersions on anyone else’s schedule, though. The combined record of the two teams the 49ers have beaten is 0-10. Plus, don’t forget the 49ers also have their shot against the NFC East this year ― they lost to the Eagles and beat the Giants, so far.

Chance to run it

Lost in the 49ers’ otherwise miserable showing against the Dolphins Sunday was the reemergence of their running attack. Raheem Mostert returned with a flurry, running 11 times for 90 yards, including a 37-yarder. In all, the 49ers ran it 19 times for 131 times (6.9 yards per carry).

Of course, with San Francisco’s revolving-door defense allowing Miami to roll up 43 points, Kyle Shanahan didn’t have the luxury of keeping things on the ground. But there are reasons to believe that could change this week. Never mind the Rams gave up just 38 yards rushing to Washington on 14 carries. That just masked L.A.’s overall issues this season against the run.

Even with Sunday’s shutdown, the Rams are still just 23rd in the league against the run. Not counting Sunday’s game, the Rams have given up nearly 500 yards on the ground in the other four games and an unsightly 5.0 yards per carry for their opponents.

Look for the 49ers to keep things grounded. Considering Chris Simms told NBC Sports Bay Area he believes McVay may have stolen some of Kyle Shanahan’s run concepts for his own playbook this year, might Shanahan have some new wrinkles in his offense?

Rams’ kicking woes

Only one of the last five 49ers-Rams games has been decided by less than 13 points, but if this becomes a tight one San Francisco will have a huge edge at kicker.

Robbie Gould is still a trusted kicker for the 49ers, especially in the clutch, like when he booted the game-winner with no time remaining against the Rams last season. On the other side, the Rams seem to have an escalating problem at kicker with the struggles of rookie Samuel Sloman. He’s missed two PATs as well as a couple of makeable field goal tries and his longest field goal is 35 yards. Sloman drew the ire of the Rams’ fan base on social media after pulling an extra point attempt wide left Sunday.

Here are three reasons for the 49ers to be pessimistic about Sunday: