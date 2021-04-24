Can Sonoma County’s kids play sports safely during the coronavirus pandemic?

Few recent events have warmed the hearts of Sonoma County residents like the restart of high school sports the first week in March. After nearly a year of unused fields, locked gyms and empty running lanes, the county’s athletic arenas sprang back to life — a promise, it seemed, that other forms of normal daily activity might soon do the same.

Parents, coaches and athletes had been advocating for youth sports for months, arguing that young people hadn’t contributed much to transmission of the coronavirus, and that the social isolation attached to government stay-home orders was harming kids at least as much as the pandemic itself.

But data presented by Sonoma County health staff throws that assumption into question. Officials have identified 32 positive COVID-19 cases within youth sports programs between Feb. 25 and April 13 — including several clusters involving high school football.

The data offers the most detailed snapshot to date on the contagion’s inroads among youth athletes, and it comes at a moment that health leaders have called pivotal in ending the pandemic.

Some local coaches, however, suggest their teams were derailed by false positive test results, fueling another public disagreement rooted in questions about the local reach of the virus and measures meant to safeguard public health. The debate over youth athletics in Sonoma County has now come full circle, to where it rested long before the state of California lifted the suspension of football and other high school sports programs on Feb. 19: Can kids play sports safely while a virus spreads through the wider community?

“Athletes and even parents are saying this is an inalienable right,” said Dr. Ty Affleck, principal provider at Santa Rosa Sports & Family Medicine. “Well no, it’s really not.”

The county’s data, first packaged by epidemiologist Julia Rubin for a presentation to the Sonoma County Office of Education two weeks ago, now counts a total of 36 sports-related cases since last October. Most of those were in high schools and middle schools, but they also included club sports, Little League play and tournaments.

In all, football has accounted for 17 cases and volleyball six, with a small number of cases in five other sports, according to Rubin.

Among the positive cases were three clusters of three or more cases each. One, at a high school in central Sonoma County, involved varsity and JV football squads practicing together; it culminated in six positive cases and more than 70 people potentially exposed. The second cluster, at a high school in north county, involved football, basketball and volleyball teams and produced five cases, including three family members. The third cluster, at a high school in central county, represented “fewer than five cases” on a football team.

County officials have consistently declined to identify the locations of outbreaks, including business places and medical and senior-care campuses. They held to that standard with schools, opting to withhold the names of the affected campuses.

But coaches and athletic directors at three Santa Rosa-area high schools — Montgomery, Santa Rosa and Maria Carrillo — acknowledged their football programs had to cancel games due to positive COVID tests in late March. All of them compete in the same division of the North Bay League.

Some coaches wonder whether the test results were accurate.

“What’s really crazy, none of them ever got COVID and they’re around each other all the time,” Montgomery High School football coach Vertis Patton said of his players. “Soon as we start testing, now we got COVID issues.”

The Vikings had to cancel a game due to positive COVID tests not once but twice. The program was forced to shut down practice for 10 days each time. Montgomery wound up playing three games, crammed into a 12-day season.

What puzzles Patton, he said, is that the three athletes who tested positive all were immediately retested, and all three came up negative on the second try. It did not affect the verdict. The Vikings had to wait through two separate 10-day dark periods, and couldn’t return to the field until subsequent nasal swabs required by the Santa Rosa City Schools district came back negative.

Santa Rosa High had a similar experience. The Panthers had to suspend their first game when one player and one coach tested positive. Both had come down with the coronavirus in December, said football coach Roy Keegan. Both went to their physicians for confirmation and tested negative.

“No symptoms whatsoever,” Keegan said. “The player actually said he never felt better in his life. He was ready to go. Then they pulled the rug on us.”