Can Sonoma County’s kids play sports safely during the coronavirus pandemic?

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2021, 6:37AM
Youth-related coronavirus cases by sport in Sonoma County

Total cases since Feb. 25: 32

Students: 27

Staff: 5

Football: 17

Volleyball: 6

Baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, swim: Fewer than 5 each

SOURCE: County of Sonoma

Few recent events have warmed the hearts of Sonoma County residents like the restart of high school sports the first week in March. After nearly a year of unused fields, locked gyms and empty running lanes, the county’s athletic arenas sprang back to life — a promise, it seemed, that other forms of normal daily activity might soon do the same.

Parents, coaches and athletes had been advocating for youth sports for months, arguing that young people hadn’t contributed much to transmission of the coronavirus, and that the social isolation attached to government stay-home orders was harming kids at least as much as the pandemic itself.

But data presented by Sonoma County health staff throws that assumption into question. Officials have identified 32 positive COVID-19 cases within youth sports programs between Feb. 25 and April 13 — including several clusters involving high school football.

The data offers the most detailed snapshot to date on the contagion’s inroads among youth athletes, and it comes at a moment that health leaders have called pivotal in ending the pandemic.

Some local coaches, however, suggest their teams were derailed by false positive test results, fueling another public disagreement rooted in questions about the local reach of the virus and measures meant to safeguard public health. The debate over youth athletics in Sonoma County has now come full circle, to where it rested long before the state of California lifted the suspension of football and other high school sports programs on Feb. 19: Can kids play sports safely while a virus spreads through the wider community?

“Athletes and even parents are saying this is an inalienable right,” said Dr. Ty Affleck, principal provider at Santa Rosa Sports & Family Medicine. “Well no, it’s really not.”

The county’s data, first packaged by epidemiologist Julia Rubin for a presentation to the Sonoma County Office of Education two weeks ago, now counts a total of 36 sports-related cases since last October. Most of those were in high schools and middle schools, but they also included club sports, Little League play and tournaments.

In all, football has accounted for 17 cases and volleyball six, with a small number of cases in five other sports, according to Rubin.

Among the positive cases were three clusters of three or more cases each. One, at a high school in central Sonoma County, involved varsity and JV football squads practicing together; it culminated in six positive cases and more than 70 people potentially exposed. The second cluster, at a high school in north county, involved football, basketball and volleyball teams and produced five cases, including three family members. The third cluster, at a high school in central county, represented “fewer than five cases” on a football team.

County officials have consistently declined to identify the locations of outbreaks, including business places and medical and senior-care campuses. They held to that standard with schools, opting to withhold the names of the affected campuses.

But coaches and athletic directors at three Santa Rosa-area high schools — Montgomery, Santa Rosa and Maria Carrillo — acknowledged their football programs had to cancel games due to positive COVID tests in late March. All of them compete in the same division of the North Bay League.

Some coaches wonder whether the test results were accurate.

“What’s really crazy, none of them ever got COVID and they’re around each other all the time,” Montgomery High School football coach Vertis Patton said of his players. “Soon as we start testing, now we got COVID issues.”

The Vikings had to cancel a game due to positive COVID tests not once but twice. The program was forced to shut down practice for 10 days each time. Montgomery wound up playing three games, crammed into a 12-day season.

What puzzles Patton, he said, is that the three athletes who tested positive all were immediately retested, and all three came up negative on the second try. It did not affect the verdict. The Vikings had to wait through two separate 10-day dark periods, and couldn’t return to the field until subsequent nasal swabs required by the Santa Rosa City Schools district came back negative.

Santa Rosa High had a similar experience. The Panthers had to suspend their first game when one player and one coach tested positive. Both had come down with the coronavirus in December, said football coach Roy Keegan. Both went to their physicians for confirmation and tested negative.

“No symptoms whatsoever,” Keegan said. “The player actually said he never felt better in his life. He was ready to go. Then they pulled the rug on us.”

About 30% of people infected with the virus show no outward symptoms, according to the CDC’s most recent estimate, but are still at risk of passing it along.

The county health office is using PCR diagnostic tests, which look for genetic material specific to the coronavirus, to evaluate student-athletes; the CDC has referred to PCR as “the gold standard” in the race to identify infections. Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and her epidemiologists caution against using less sensitive antigen tests, also known as rapid tests, to confirm results. Mase stands by the county’s COVID testing. She declined to address specific claims of false positives.

“I’d have to see the tests,” Mase said. “I can say the PCR test used in the county is very precise and accurate. We get very few false positives. Antigen tests, if they’re positive, are pretty good indicators. We’re more worried about false negatives among antigen tests.”

Patton believes at least one of Montgomery’s private retests was done by a family physician.

“For me, it’s like, how is this not a good test? It’s from their doctor,” Patton said.

The patch of common ground for everyone concerned is the hunger this pandemic created in many school-aged kids for activity that might bring them together.

Nick Patrick certainly felt the tug. A Montgomery senior who played center and defensive for the football team, Patrick is part of a graduating high school class that did not know an academic year unblemished by fire, smoke, flooding, power outages or, most recent and most devastating, COVID-19. Football was one of his anchors.

“I think like 40 states played football in the fall,” said Patrick, and he wasn’t far off; players in 34 states donned helmets last autumn. “It felt like we were alone almost. And it kept starting and stopping. By the last time, I’d basically say a lot of people gave up hope.”

Patrick said the Montgomery roster counted about 50 players during early workouts prior to the stay-home orders of 2020. He believes there were 22 for the team’s final game. Still, the season felt good, bizarre as it was.

“It was just a few games, but that’s better than no games,” Patrick said.

The question is whether youth sports can be played without risk to family members, fellow students and the community at large. Football season is over now, but several sports remain in season, including volleyball, wrestling, badminton, and boys’ and girls’ basketball.

In Sonoma County, the return to sports action came with a long list of safety protocols, from mask requirements on the sidelines and spectator limits to prohibitions on multi-team tournaments and out-of-state travel. But it can be hard to get healthy teenagers to comply, and there was no real method of enforcement beyond the stern words of coaches and teammates.

Affleck, who in addition to his medical practice is team physician at Santa Rosa Junior College and an adviser to Santa Rosa City Schools’ return-to-play plans, wondered aloud how strictly programs are adhering to testing, temperature checks and related paperwork.

“I think we’re doing a better job than a lot of people are. But there’s still a lot of holes in the net,” Affleck said. “Not every athlete’s getting tested as often as perhaps we could, but there’s only so much budget.”

Students have been asked to report any risks they’re taking, such as whether they have left the county or gathered in large groups, Affleck said, and they haven’t always been honest in their assessments.

The sports-related positive tests reflect a successful campaign, proving infections were being caught early, said Lucinda Gardner, another county epidemiologist. But Lee Riley, chair of the Division of Infectious Disease and Vaccinology at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, noted that even proper testing isn’t foolproof.

“If someone tests positive, it means by the time that’s detected, that person has probably infected many other people already,” Riley said.

As always during this health crisis, the situation is fluid. Transmission rates have stabilized in Sonoma County. More than 60% of the county’s eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and that eligibility group now includes most high school juniors and seniors. On the other hand, the emergence of coronavirus variants adds uncertainty at a time when indoor sports like basketball, volleyball and wrestling are heating up.

“Early studies suggest people aged 16 are as likely as adults to transmit, but younger than that they’re less likely. I think that still stands,” Riley said. “The only caveat is we’re seeing these new variants. Places like Michigan, there has been a lot more transmission among young people. This story may change as variants infiltrate the population.”

Most of the people analyzing the return of youth athletics agree there will be additional outbreaks, just as there have been with professional and college sports. Mase’s hope is that, with more elderly residents vaccinated, those new cases won’t lead to negative outcomes such as hospitalization and death.

Affleck has similar aspirations. But he wants the families he works with to understand that we still don’t know whether a vaccinated, asymptomatic individual can transmit the virus — he calls it “the hole in the science” — and that what a kid does on the field or court might have larger consequences.

“If you go home and visit grandma, I can’t guarantee you’re not going to transmit a bad virus to her,” Affleck said. “And she’s the one that’s gonna have trouble with it.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

