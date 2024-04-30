Prep baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman, Casa Grande remain 1-2 as regular season nears end

There weren’t many changes to The Press Democrat’s rankings this week, except for one.

Windsor and Maria Carrillo switched places, with the Jaguars — who are second in the North Bay League Oak division with a 5-4 record — taking the sixth spot.

The two clubs just split the season series and are as even as any two squads, but Carrillo’s blowout loss to Petaluma on Saturday certainly hurt the No. 7 Pumas.

Cardinal Newman is the No. 1 team yet again, clinching the NBL-Oak title Monday at Oracle Park with a win over No. 4 Ukiah. Crosstown Petaluma rivals Casa Grande and Petaluma remain Nos. 2 and 3 with a huge league series looming this week.

No. 5 Vintage will look to clinch the Vine Valley Athletic League title against Casa, while the Gauchos will need to sweep the Crushers to share the title.

1. Cardinal Newman (17-5)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 4-0, swept Rancho Cotate 5-3 and 13-2, beat Elk Grove 4-2 and No. 4 Ukiah 2-0

This week: vs. No. 7 Windsor (8-7-1), Tuesday*; at No. 7 Windsor, Thursday*

2. Casa Grande (15-6)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 2-1, split series with Justin-Siena: lost 2-1 (8) and won 2-0, beat San Ramon Valley 7-6

This week: at No. 5 Vintage (13-8), Tuesday*; vs. No. 5 Vintage, Thursday*; at No. 7 Maria Carrillo (10-9), Saturday

3. Petaluma (15-7)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 3-0, swept American Canyon 1-0 and 8-0, beat then-No. 6 Maria Carrillo 10-0

This week: at Sonoma Valley (9-12), Tuesday*; vs. Sonoma Valley, Thursday*

4. Ukiah (12-6)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 2-1, swept Analy 12-0 and 4-3, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 2-0

This week: at Rancho Cotate (10-11), Tuesday*; vs. Rancho Cotate, Thursday*

5. Vintage (13-8)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 3-0, swept Napa 7-1 and 10-0, beat Sonoma Valley 4-0

This week: vs. No. 2 Casa Grande (15-6), Tuesday*; at No. 1 Casa Grande, Thursday*; vs. Redwood (18-3), Friday

6. Windsor (8-7-1)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 1-1, split series with then-No. 6 Maria Carrillo: won 4-3 (8) and lost 4-1

This week: at No. 1 Cardinal Newman (17-5), Tuesday*; vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman, Thursday*; at Alameda, Saturday

7. Maria Carrillo (10-9)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 1-2, split series with then-No. 7 Windsor: lost 4-3 (8) and won 4-1, lost to No. 3 Petaluma 10-0

This week: vs. Analy (5-14-2), Tuesday*; at Analy, Thursday*; vs. No. 2 Casa Grande (15-6), Saturday; vs. De Anza (11-10), Saturday

* = league game

On the bubble (alphabetical order): American Canyon (11-11), Credo (11-2), Justin-Siena (13-7) Montgomery (11-9-1), Rancho Cotate (10-11), Technology (13-1).

The bubble remains largely unchanged, and Justin-Siena made a case for the seventh spot by beating Casa Grande earlier last week. Technology and Credo are still battling it out for that NCL II title, while NBL-Redwood champion Montgomery finishes out league play with St. Vincent.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.