Cardinal Newman girls fall to Archbishop Mitty in tough early test of basketball season

The dynasty that is Archbishop Mitty girls basketball put on a show all weekend at the Cardinal Newman Classic. The Monarchs came to Sonoma County with a perfect record and left with it still intact after posting three blowout wins against several other top-tier teams.

Their third and final win of the weekend came Saturday night, 67-46 over the host Cardinals. And while there aren’t many occasions where a 20-point loss would be viewed kindly, Newman had plenty of positives to take away from facing a team that’s ranked as one of the top programs in the entire state.

Though Mitty (4-0) led by as much as 24 in the fourth quarter, it took them until the end of the third to shake the Cardinals (4-2), who kept the game close until a 10-2 run to close the penultimate quarter put them into a 46-32 hole from which they would not recover.

“I think the girls played really hard,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Monica Mertle. “I’m happy with their effort and their competitive spirit and that’s always step one, especially when you have a young team.

“We want to schedule as tough as we can so that we can be challenged and we can get better, and I think we did that tonight.”

The 21-point final deficit was also the smallest margin of victory the Monarchs posted in the early going. They won their season-opener by 74, then this weekend beat Damonte Ranch, a powerhouse from Reno, Nevada, 76-18, before routing Branson 68-33.

On Saturday, the Cardinals gave them their toughest challenge they’ve faced yet.

Newman trailed only 20-19 in the second quarter before Mitty, behind its unrelenting press, rattled off a 13-0 run to take control at 33-19. Newman responded with a crucial run, scoring the final five points of the half, to go into the break trailing 33-24.

Out of the half, the Cardinals kept the fight up. They cut the deficit to six after an Ari Johnson put-back layup a few minutes into the third made it 36-30, but that would be as close as Newman would get. The Monarchs closed the game outscoring the Cardinals 31-16.

Senior guard Reese Searcy led Newman with 12 points and had two assists and two steals as well, while Johnson finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

Mitty sophomore Morgan Cheli scored a game-high 18 points while senior Siena Guttardo, who is signed to play at University of Texas-San Antonio next year, chipped in 11. Noemie Bariteau and Makayla Moore, both seniors signed to play at Seattle University, were held to just two total points.

The real deciding factor for the Monarchs wasn’t any individual player, but their smothering press. They forced 27 Cardinal turnovers and converted many of those into fast-break points.

“Their press is always unique because they’re long and they’re smart,” Mertle said. “They don’t just run around and chase the ball. They know exactly when to go. I would be surprised if we do (see another press like that). We’ll see more pressure, but they’re unique.”

The same could be said for the Monarchs as a whole. They’re currently ranked as the best team in Northern California and are expected to compete for an Open Division state title this year. But in this nonleague slate, they’re exactly the kind of team Newman is trying to face.

“The only way to get as good as you can be is to play against the best, and to be willing to be in uncomfortable situations and to be willing to potentially fail — that’s how you get to a point where you don’t,” Mertle said.

Overall, the Cardinals emerged from their weekend tournament with a 2-1 record with wins over Redwood (51-9) and Encinal (64-34). They’ll hit the road next week for the Paris Twins Classic at Piedmont.