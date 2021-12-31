Cardinal Newman girls finish unbeaten run in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Cardinal Newman girls basketball team concluded a successful foray at the 2021 So Cal Holiday Prep Basketball Classic with a 55-32 thrashing of Lincoln of Stockton on Thursday to finish 4-0 in its round-robin bracket.

This was Cardinal Newman’s first appearance at the tournament in the 22 years of its existence, and it was a memorable trip for the Cardinals. In addition to the win over Lincoln, the Cardinals (11-4) defeated Serra of Gardena (66-53) on Monday, Bonita of Chula Vista (56-19) on Tuesday, and Peninsula of Rolling Hills Estates (51-50) on Wednesday.

“This was a great tournament, we are glad we came down,” Cardinal Newman coach Monica Mertle said. “We had good chemistry on offense. Every game someone stepped up.”

The tournament had to make multiple format adjustments due to more than a dozen COVID-19-related team cancellations and pull-outs. Of the 58 teams that were invited to the tournament, 14 either canceled outright or had to quit mid-tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. A total of 44 teams finished the entire tournament.

“I want to thank all the coaches for being flexible, patient and understanding for all the changes we had to make,” tournament director Frank Quinones said.

Given the adjustments to the tournament, the winners bracket format was scrapped and a four-game round-robin format was implemented. Also, the original brackets — a premier bracket and several other general brackets — were co-mingled as needed. There were no championship games for any of the brackets.

Against Lincoln (10-4), the key for the Cardinals was to contain the Trojans’ star 6-foot-2 senior post player Faith Shelton, a dominating presence on both sides of the ball. Shelton will play basketball at the Air Force Academy next year on a full scholarship.

“We wanted to limit Shelton the best that we could. We tried to make it as difficult as possible on her,” Mertle said. “Our weakside help got better and better on her as the game went on.”

Shelton was limited to just 12 points on offense and the Trojans had no viable Plan B.

“Cardinal Newman doubled down on Shelton and forced us to go to someone else,” Lincoln coach Chris Roemer said. “Cardinal Newman was the most disciplined and well-coached team of the four teams we played in the tournament.”

The Cardinals cashed in on eight 3-pointers versus only two for the Trojans to hold an 18-point edge in long-distance scoring. Cardinal Newman had four players score in double digits.

“We had a really balanced offense,” Mertle said.

Cardinal Newman was led by freshman Kate Schat (15 points), junior Abbie Mullins (14 points), senior Reese Searcy (13 points), sophomore Leah Martinez (12 points, 9 rebounds), and junior Julia Brunetti (8 rebounds, 5 assists).

“Cardinal Newman was helped by their 3-point shooting. They are ready to shoot. They let it fly,” Roemer said. “Searcy has good senior leadership ability. She is mentally tough.”

Lincoln led 9-8 with 2:54 to play in the first quarter but it would be the Trojans’ last lead of the game. Cardinal Newman went on a 23-11 run to lead 31-20 at halftime. The Cardinals won the third quarter 14-8 and the fourth quarter 10-4 to seal the victory.

“Our ball movement and recognition of who has the hot hand is getting better and better,” Mertle said. “We are growing up. We are a really young team. We have really matured since the season began.”

Mertle stressed the importance of Cardinal Newman playing in tournaments outside the Redwood Empire and the opportunity to face off against a variety of worthy opponents.

“We have played a really tough schedule,” Mertle said. “Our strength of schedule is how you learn and get better. The girls have been through the grinder.”

There were 31 players selected to the all-tournament team, including Mullins and Searcy for the Cardinals and Shelton for the Trojans.

While the Cardinals didn’t get to test their mettle in a winners bracket as they would have without the tournament format changes, the Cardinals did accomplish their goals within their control, going undefeated in the tournament against challenging opponents.

“Playing in this tournament was worth it to see different competition,” Mertle said. “At this point, we are just happy we can play.”