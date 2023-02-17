Cardinal Newman girls top Heritage in NCS basketball opener

The Cardinal Newman girls basketball team, the No. 3 seed in the North Coast Section Open Division playoffs, rebounded from a slow start Thursday night to beat No. 6 Heritage 59-42.

The score was tied at 6 points apiece after the first quarter, with the Cardinals missing their first 12 three-point attempts. Kaida Angelo had four points for Newman in the first quarter.

Angelo’s hand got even hotter in the second frame, as she scored 10 points. Another bonus? The Cardinals started making their shots. Angelo and Kate Schat hit back-to-back threes as Newman hit seven in the quarter, taking a 33-14 halftime lead.

“Honestly, whenever my team is down, I try to pick them up by just doing my thing and them following,” Angelo said of her hot start. “But I don’t want it to be all about me; I want to get other people open to where they can show out.”

Halftime | Newman 33, Heritage 14



Okay, the Cardinals have broken it open. Below is just one of the 7 three-pointers Newman hit in the second quarter, and at one point four in a row pic.twitter.com/GGuij2UT7o — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) February 17, 2023

The visiting Patriots showed some life, however, in the third quarter, as they went on a 14-9 run. But another Kate Schat three helped grow Newman’s lead to 42-28 after three quarters.

Another 14-point quarter in the fourth by Heritage was countered with a 17-point frame for the Cardinals. A three-pointer from Kendall McClure pulled the visitors to within 12, but Janelle Pena answered right away with a three of her own. Clutch threes from Jordyn Johnsen and Abbie Mullins also helped Newman close it out.

The Cardinals’ defense was stifling, holding McDonald’s All-American and UCLA commit Amanda Muse to just 10 points in the paint. They also forced 18 Heritage turnovers in the first half alone.

“To hold a team like Heritage to 42 points, that’s a great defensive effort,” Newman coach Monica Mertle said. “Our post did a great job in defending their big, who’s a McDonald’s All-American. It’s just a matter of adjusting and a matter of focusing on the defensive end.”

Mullins led all scorers with 19 points and five three-pointers. Angelo had 16 points with seven steals, while Schat had 13 points with three triples.

Newman advances to take on No. 2 San Ramon Valley in the Open Division semifinals. That game will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday in San Ramon.

