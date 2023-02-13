Cardinal Newman girls, Windsor boys get high seeds in NCS basketball playoffs

The North Coast Section high school basketball playoffs will tip off this week after boys and girls teams from around the area received their seedings Sunday.

In total, 27 teams from Sonoma County and just beyond qualified for the NCS playoffs — 14 girls teams and 13 boys teams.

The Windsor boys, seeded fourth in Division 2, will host No. 13 Vallejo on Wednesday.

Fifth-seeded Cardinal Newman hosts No. 12 American Canyon, also in Division 2, on Wednesday.

That division also features a first-round matchup of two local teams, No. 6 Montgomery hosting No. 11 Petaluma.

Both Cardinal Newman coach Travis Taylor and Montgomery coach Steve Arrow said Division 2 is incredibly strong this year, with no easy matchups.

“I thought the seeding was fair. D2 has a lot of good teams. In all the round one games, there are no cupcakes. It is a very tough, loaded bracket,” Taylor said. “We are hoping for a good crowd. Our student body always comes out.”

Cardinal Newman, which lost to Windsor three times this season, will play the Jaguars for a fourth time if both teams win their first-round games.

Taylor said he is focused on American Canyon, however. The Wolves knocked the Cardinals out of the Division 2 playoffs in the first round last year, but Cardinal Newman defeated American Canyon in the first game this season.

“Both teams have good guards. We are small and so are they. They are athletic and talented. It is a pretty even matchup,” Taylor said. “Our senior leadership is off the charts. We have a home game, which we are very happy about.”

Arrow said he was also pleased that Montgomery got a home game with the sixth seed.

“We landed where we thought we would land. It’s a pick-’em game with Petaluma,” Arrow said. “We didn’t get an easy draw at all, but we are seeded where we should be. Division 2 is an exceptional field. It is extremely tough.”

Montgomery defeated Petaluma 51-48 in overtime on a neutral court early in the season.

“Petaluma is playing really well right now and we are playing fine right now. It’s a pretty close matchup,” Arrow said. “I am really proud of our Sonoma County teams, proud of the players and coaches. The NBL-Oak got five of its six teams in the NCS and none with a seed lower than sixth. It’s pretty impressive — the league was really tough this year.”

Other local boys teams receiving NCS bids include Ukiah, Rancho Cotate, Analy, Piner, Healdsburg, Sonoma Academy and Cloverdale.

In the girls tournament, Cardinal Newman received the third seed in the elite Open division. The Cardinals will host sixth-seeded Heritage on Thursday night.

“We are excited to compete in the NCS Open division again this year,” Cardinal Newman coach Monica Mertle said. “We are one of only a few teams who have qualified for the Open every year since it was introduced back in 2020.”

Mertle said she is happy with her team’s placement in the tournament, noting that the highest seeds end up having more time off before playing again.

“We get to play a home game and this time of year, we would prefer playing over having a long break,” Mertle said.

Other high-seeded Sonoma County teams include No. 4 Montgomery, hosting No. 13 Rancho Cotate on Wednesday in Division 2.

That division also includes No. 5 Casa Grande, hosting No. 12 Windsor on Wednesday.

Ukiah, Elsie Allen, Maria Carrillo, Healdsburg, Sonoma Valley, Cloverdale and Sonoma Academy are also among local girls teams in the tournament.