Cardinal Newman opts out of North Bay League girls basketball, stirring resentment

A decision by the Cardinal Newman girls basketball program not to participate in North Bay League high school contests in this modified spring season has caused tumult among league participants, who contend the hoops juggernaut isn’t playing fair.

While Cardinal Newman will not field a school team, many of its players have opted to play instead for their club program — one coached and run by Newman head coach Monica Mertle.

Cardinal Newman’s decision, which came after high school schedules were crafted, has created holes in the game calendars of every team in the league. But it has also stoked feelings that the most dominant program in the North Bay — one that has not lost a league contest since January 2014 and has won league games by an average of 46 points over the past four seasons — is only looking out for its own interests.

The issue came to a head at a North Bay League meeting of athletic directors held via Zoom on April 27.

“It isn’t a matter of their not fielding a team; it is that they are fielding a team and taking it elsewhere, not to league,” North Bay League Commissioner Jan Smith Billing said after the meeting, summarizing the complaints she said she’s fielding.

But Mertle said the decision not to play in what she called a modified NBL schedule came from players who never imagined that a high school season would happen this year and who had already committed to their club teams.

But the fact Mertle coaches many of those same players within her Amateur Athletic Union club program, North Bay Elite, worried some officials that players had simply opted out of high school basketball, not out of basketball altogether.

Mertle was not at the AD meeting last week but addressed concerns in an interview Wednesday.

Many of her players have competed on high-level club teams for years and those traditionally have spring seasons. When high school competition looked unlikely, players committed to more robust competition schedules offered through club play, she said.

“There is not a one-size solution to this. The most important thing is to address the needs of the kids,” she said. “I heard what they need out of this, they are the ones who have lost time … I heard them and I am going to advocate for them.”

The high school sports year has been one of incredible ups and downs because of the coronavirus. The return of sports seemingly out of the blue this season has pushed athletes, coaches, parents and school officials to adjust on the fly. In the NBL, no champions will be crowned, no all-league selections will be made and no team will advance to any postseason tournaments.

The unknowns, and the changing landscape, led many student athletes to make different choices this year than they otherwise might, Mertle said.

She pointed to the controversy over the establishment of club football this winter, which led, in part, to Santa Rosa City Schools teams opting not to play some squads, including Cardinal Newman, that officials felt had access to training and conditioning for months while Santa Rosa City Schools athletes were sidelined by district-mandated restrictions.

“Would they refuse to play us like they did the football team?” she said. “This was probably the hardest year of their lives. Academically, it was incredibly hard for our kids. I think they need to do what is best for them right now.”

Mertle credited Smith Billing for the extraordinary work it has taken to craft schedules and arrangements that take into account evolving safety protocols this year. And she said that when it became clear that her squad was committed to club basketball, she and school athletic director Jeff Nielson sent out an email to Cardinal Newman students to gauge interest in fielding a girls basketball team to represent the school and compete in the NBL.

Two students responded in the affirmative, she and Nielson said.

“We tried to make a team from the kids who are not paying club basketball … We did try to do that. There was just not enough interest with every sport running concurrently,” she said.

“We don’t have a huge population of kids running around,” Nielson told ADs at last week’s meeting. “We have about 200 girls total on campus, so it does make it difficult.”

Many of Cardinal Newman’s student athletes participate in multiple sports, and with soccer, basketball, volleyball, softball, swimming and track and field all happening at the same time, athletes feel stretched thin, Mertle said.

While rules that in years past have prohibited athletes from participating in high school and club teams at the same time have been lifted during the pandemic, Mertle said pushing players into schedules with four and five games a week is not safe.