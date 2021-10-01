Cardinal Newman outlasts Windsor in battle of North Bay League-Oak volleyball co-favorites

In the first meeting between the two favorites in the North Bay League-Oak, Cardinal Newman showed Windsor firsthand why it’s considered one of the top teams in Northern California.

The Cardinals, ranked as the No. 9 team in the region by the California Interscholastic Federation, tamed the Jaguars in a four-set win (25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14) in front of a packed and rowdy crowd at Cardinal Newman on Thursday to improve to 18-2 overall and 4-0 in league play.

“Both really good teams, and to see that kind of competition in league is so beneficial for both us because we’re thinking ahead to playoffs and we want to keep having competitive matches,” said Cardinal Newman first-year head coach Anna Waller. “So having Windsor in our league and us helping them do the same thing, it’s just battle and our kids need to feel that pressure.”

The loss for Windsor ends a three-game winning streak for the Jaguars and drops them to 20-6 overall and 3-1 in league. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have now won six straight matches as they continue their first go-round against NBL-Oak teams.

While the passionate chanting and cheering from the Newman and Windsor student sections -- which players said were some of the largest and loudest they’ve played in front of since the pandemic began – gave the match all the emotion and spirit of a rivalry game, the only real dramatics unfolded from the end of the second set to the start of the fourth.

Newman had taken the first set 25-17 without much trouble and were poised to take the second in the same fashion if not for a late Windsor rally where the Jaguars cut a 15-7 deficit to 24-22, prompting a timeout from Waller. Newman quickly wrapped up the set after the break but Windsor’s momentum carried into the third set, which it ultimately took 25-22.

“I think they started putting more pressure on us with their serves,” Waller said. “I think that’s where the change happened. The first game, I thought their serves were pretty weak and we were just in our system the whole time, and when we’re passing well we’re just going to terminate balls. So, when they got us a little on our heels and balls are being passed off the net and our setter is having to work harder, then it takes us out of rhythm.”

Coming out of the third set, Newman regained its composure and focus and easily took the fourth set 25-14.

“We just wanted to focus on our game,” said senior Kimi Waller, Anna Waller’s older daughter. “We know our abilities, we know what we can do and not let the crowd and all the craziness of our whole community being here tonight. So just trying to focus in and do what we know how to do.”

Kimi finished with a double-double of 17 kills and 12 digs while her younger sister Julia Waller, a freshman, had 45 assists and 12 digs. Senior Cassie Taylor led the Cardinals with 18 kills and 16 digs and junior Ali Farquhar had 10 kills and 3 blocks.

For Windsor, senior Sofia Lopez had 17 kills and 10 digs while sophomore Taylor Boyce add 11 kills and senior Daya Mosqueda had 31 digs. Junior Emma Smith also chipped in 41 assists.

All-in-all, Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton was happy with her team’s effort.

“There were a couple times when we were out of place but for the most part I thought we did what we wanted to do, which was great,” she said. “We caused problems for them at certain times and then we certainly earned our kills against them. I’m very happy with that. I feel like Newman had to earn it tonight and they did, and good for them. I feel like we didn’t just roll over. We stuck to our game plan and did some things, so that was exciting.”

While Newman has made its fair share of runs into the North Coast Section playoffs, the Wallers believe this is a special group that can go even further and potentially bring home the program’s first section title since 1992, when the team was still Ursuline.

“I really do, and I think because we have such great chemistry everybody is very comfortable with each other,” said Kimi Waller. “I mean we have two sets of sisters on this team. Just the relationships that we have, it makes a big difference and not only having that great team bond but we have a lot of players who are really good. We have terminators, we have people who can dig, we have people who can pass the ball, we have great setters.

“So when you have all the pieces like that and you have chemistry, it really comes together well.”

Windsor will have another chance to take down the Cardinals toward the end of league play in late October. If the two teams continue their current trajectories, that game could play a big part in determining the league race.