Cardinal Newman overpowered by Marin Catholic in North Coast Section title game

Cardinal Newman first-year head coach Richard Sanchez took a knee and huddled with his seniors, their eyes red from crying, their eyeblack starting to smear and streak down their cheeks.

The moment every coach dreads had finally arrived, and in the aftermath of the Cardinals’ season-ending 42-7 loss to Marin Catholic in the North Coast Section Division 4 title game on Saturday afternoon in Kentfield, Sanchez wanted a moment with his 12 seniors to thank them.

“Our seniors went through a lot in the last four years,” Sanchez said. “Between the fires and canceling games and COVID and their head coach leaving right before the season started — I mean, they went through a lot of turmoil and adversity. I just thanked them for their efforts and buying in.”

“That was something that was really effective for us,” he continued, “for them to buy into new language, new schemes, and a crazy coach like myself, it’s tough. And they did. Every last one of those 12 seniors bought in and I’m really grateful. That was my message.”

Sanchez took over at Cardinal Newman in July, a few months after longtime head coach Paul Cronin departed for Windsor and just weeks before the Cardinals’ season was set to start. While it was trying at times, he delivered an 8-4 season and a runner-up finish in the Division 4 section title game.

The Cardinals played arguably the toughest schedule in their division and appeared to be the best challenger for top-seeded Marin Catholic (11-1). The two programs have had their fair share of battles for section titles over the last decade, the most recent — before Saturday’s tilt — a 13-10 last-second win for the Cardinals in 2019. Two years before that, the Wildcats won 59-56 in an instant-classic shootout.

But this time around, the fourth meeting in the last seven section title games between the two, there was little drama.

Marin Catholic controlled the game on both sides of the ball from start to finish. The Wildcats scored on their first four possessions and used their stout defense to keep the Cardinals from building any momentum on offense.

On 4th and 18, MC strikes again. Ingrassia with a dime to Charlie Knapp for a 27-yard score. 21-7, MC. 9 min left in 2nd.

As a team, the Cardinals totaled just 119 yards of total offense and five first downs, four of which came in the first half. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

Marin Catholic senior quarterback Michael Ingrassia, a two-star recruit and one of the most dynamic playmakers in the North Bay, put together another stellar outing to deliver the Wildcats their 12th section title in program history and fifth since 2009. He accounted for all six of Marin Catholic’s touchdowns, three in the air and three on the ground, completing 14 of 18 passes for 209 yards and rushing 87 more on eight carries.

He had a scoring run of 45 yards and his passing touchdowns were for 39, 27 and 61 yards.

Cardinal Newman’s defense simply couldn’t stop the onslaught and its offense couldn’t match the firepower. A big reason for that was the absence of star junior Santino Acevedo. The all-league running back/linebacker has been the Cardinals’ top two-way player all season but was in street clothes on Saturday after he fractured his wrist in last week’s semifinal against Tennyson.

“We have too many two-way players right now and (MC) had one or two guys, so we ran out of gas early without having someone who can break tackles like Santino does on a regular basis,” Sanchez said. “But more importantly, we lost our leader on defense, and when you do that, you see what happens.”

The Cardinals had a chance to keep things from getting out of hand at one point early in the second quarter. They had just put together an eight-play scoring drive — capped by a 12-yard run from Albert Beerbower — to make it 14-7, and Marin Catholic’s following drive had stalled in Cardinals territory. A stop would have given the Cardinals the ball back with a chance to tie the game.

But instead, on fourth and 18, Ingrassia delivered a bullet to Charlier Knapp over the top of the defense for a 27-yard touchdown. From there, the rout was on. The Wildcats added one more score before the half to make it 28-7 and forced the Cardinals to punt on their final seven possessions of the game.

“Offense wasn’t productive,” Sanchez said. “Couldn’t move the ball effectively to keep our defense off the field. And then we got them in tough spots and they made a play. That’s the name of the game in championship games and we didn’t make enough, or any, of them.”

It’s a bitter end to the season for Cardinal Newman, but a section runner-up banner under a coach who has only been in town for fourth months is nothing to sneeze at. For Sanchez and his staff, this will be the first offseason they’ll have together and he plans on making the most of it.

“Taking the job, the first thing is getting everybody to buy in, to buy in to what we’re doing, not just schematically but buy into the philosophy of how to build a program,” he said, before gesturing over to Marin Catholic celebrating at midfield. “We need a program just like this. These guys have a football program they’ve been running for years and they believe in it and they get better at it and can teach the little things. We’re not there yet.

“Like I said, four months of coaching these guys is tough. But the most important thing is these are great kids, they gave great effort and they buy into us as coaches. I’m proud of that part. First step.”