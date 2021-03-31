Cardinal Newman rolls past Rancho Cotate in rare Tuesday football game

In an extremely rare Tuesday night football game, host Cardinal Newman rode an explosive 21-point first-quarter scoring binge to an easy victory over North Bay League Group 1 rival Rancho Cotate.

Cardinal Newman’s seven sacks on defense and two fumble recoveries set the stage for a tough night offensively for the Cougars (1-1).

“Cardinal Newman (3-0) is always a tough team. When you come out flat you get punched in the nose,” Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “We didn’t look like ourselves in the first quarter and a half. We just didn’t handle Cardinal Newman’s stuff very well.”

The Cardinals’ Ethan Kelly had the three touchdowns in the first quarter on scoring catches of 10 and 13 yards, plus a rushing score of 8 yards. Cardinal Newman quarterback Jordan Cooke was 10-14 for 174 yards with two touchdowns.

“Jordan played well. He threw some good balls and made good decisions,” Cronin said. “Our offensive and defensive lines did really well. Our defense is really good this year.”

Cardinal Newman had seven sacks primarily without using the blitz, allowing for extra personnel in coverage. The Cardinals’ first-team defense only gave up 15 yards rushing in the first half. Rancho Cotate was held to 150 yards of total offense for the game.

“Cardinal Newman’s team defense was incredible tonight,” Hotaling said. “We just have to put this one behind us. There is no time to get sad about anything at this point. We play Windsor on Saturday.”

Rhett Pavitt had 6 catches for 75 yards for Cardinal Newman and Nate Phelps rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries. Defensively for the Cardinals, linebacker Santino Acevedo had 10 tackles and two sacks while linebacker Mitch Russell had 12 tackles and one sack.

Rancho Cotate quarterback Ryan Kane rushed for 59 yards, including a 40-yard scamper up the middle in the fourth quarter for the Cougars’ only score of the game. Linebacker Mihalis Santorineos had 17 tackles to lead the Cougars’ defense.

Hotaling had high praise for cornerback Sai Vadrawale, who covered Cardinal Newman receiver Tsion Nunnally and limited his effectiveness.

“Sai did a fantastic job on Nunnally, who had only two or three catches,” Hotaling said.

The unusual Tuesday night game came in an unusual season upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Rancho Cotate’s game last Friday versus Maria Carrillo was canceled and Cardinal Newman has a bye this Friday. Both coaches were looking for another game, so Hotaling called Cronin and they agreed to play on Tuesday because it was midway between the weekend games.

“It was either that for us or nothing,” Hotaling said.

Said Cronin: “It was a way to get an extra game in. We want to play five games this season.”

On April 9, Rancho Cotate will have a shot a revenge as they host Cardinal Newman in the rematch.

“It will be really tough to beat Rancho twice,” Cronin said. “They are a good team.”