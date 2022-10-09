Cardinal Newman student-athletes forged solidarity in aftermath of Tubbs Fire

Five years ago to the day, Cardinal Newman High School had just put the finishing touches on a successful homecoming weekend. The football team won, the dance went off without a hitch and for the most part, life seemed pretty good for members of the student body and faculty.

Then the Tubbs Fire began over the hill in Napa County on the night of Oct. 9, and, fueled by 60-plus-mile-per-hour winds, tore through the Mayacamas Mountains and down into northern Santa Rosa in mere hours, killing 22 people, destroying thousands of homes and causing billions of dollars in damages.

Large portions of Cardinal Newman’s campus were among the wreckage, but in the weeks and months that followed, the well-documented resurgence and resilience of its football team in the face of such adversity provided hope and optimism for a community in desperate need.

On the five-year anniversary of the deadly blaze, The Press Democrat caught up with three people who were intimately involved in the situation for the Cardinal Newman football team: Kyle Carinalli, former star wide receiver who lost his home in the fire; Graham Rutherford, the school’s principal at the time of the fire; and Paul Cronin, the school’s former head football coach.

They reflect on what they went through, how it changed them and the school and how far they’ve come since.

Kyle Carinalli

On the night of the fire, Carinalli, then a senior in high school, sprung to action and started cutting fire lines around his property with a tractor in hopes of protecting his home — but he was ultimately forced to flee.

Five years later, Carinalli, now 22, is finishing up his final year at Western Colorado University, where he earned a scholarship to play football but hung up his cleats after a season. He’s set to graduate in the spring with a degree in business management.

“I really did not think it had already been five years,” he said of the anniversary. “That was the first thing that came to my mind ... ‘Holy crap, how has it already gone by that quickly?’ But there’s been so many other fires since then I think that’s why it feels like it hasn’t been so long.”

Between the meetings, practices and weightlifting, being a member of Cardinal Newman’s football team was essentially his entire life in high school. So when the fire halted the Cardinals’ season in its tracks, he wasn’t quite sure what to do with himself.

“Without that for three weeks, it was hard,” he said.

But within weeks, Cronin had helped organize a game against local rival Rancho Cotate, and in a rare Monday night game a little over two weeks after the fire, the Cardinals took the field for the first time since homecoming.

“It seemed like all of Sonoma County needed something (to get back to normal), especially anyone who was affected by the Tubbs Fire,” Carinalli said. “Even though it was on a Monday and super weird with only a couple days of practice just thrown together, going out and playing it actually felt normal, even with everything going on. I think that was the biggest thing.”

The Carinallis have since rebuilt their home and moved back in in December 2020.

Paul Cronin

Cronin was on campus hours before most of it burned to the ground. He and assistant coach Randy Wright were going over film and making preparations for the following week’s game against Montgomery. The two left campus around midnight and instantly knew something was amiss.

“You start hearing in the distance, it sounded like gunshots or something, but I think it was propane tanks blowing up,” said Cronin, who coached Cardinal Newman from 2003 to 2020 and is now assisting Cloverdale’s coaching staff. “We walk outside and the wind is just howling.”

The two went their separate ways, but it wasn’t long until Cronin returned to campus. He was awakened by phone calls around 5 a.m. with the message many people were receiving: Cardinal Newman has burned down and Santa Rosa is on fire.

He remembers walking around the still-smoldering campus and its surrounding neighborhoods.

“That was surreal,” he recalled. “You didn’t know what you were about to hear over the next 24 hours, but it looked like you’re walking through a cemetery with all these houses and chimneys that were burned and the cars that were burned out.”

After taking stock of the school’s losses, conversations began almost instantly with Rutherford about how to get the football team back on the field. At that point it wasn’t about winning or losing games, but trying to give his players and their community a path toward healing.

“It was never normal again for the remainder of that year, but at least you were doing things that made people feel like you were moving forward,” Cronin said. “But it was a really interesting thing to see because I don't know if we have ever had a team that was closer.”