‘In awe of the moment’: Cardinal Newman, Ukiah get major league treatment in Oracle Park showcase

When it was all said and done Monday night, the Ukiah and Cardinal Newman baseball teams gathered for a group photo right behind the pitcher’s mound.

Newman had just beat Ukiah 2-0 to clinch the North Bay League Oak division title for a second consecutive season.

But it was no ordinary postgame photo — both teams had just finished competing against the backdrop of Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

Cardinal Newman baseball players look out from the dugout before their game against Ukiah at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

With the Cardinals in their home cream-colored uniforms with red lettering and gold trim, and the Wildcats in their all-black uniforms that read “U-Town” across the chest, the event had all the makings of a high-stakes ballgame.

Cardinal Newman baseball players listen to the National Anthem before the start of their game against Ukiah at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

The famous “Splash Hit” sign over Levi’s Landing in right field was lit up, kids were chasing foul balls that landed in the seats and the fans in attendance were happily partaking in the ballpark’s famed garlic fries. Even Ukiah players were signing autographs from the visitors’ dugout. It was almost as if it was a regular Giants game.

Both teams have traveled incredibly well and it shows. Ukiah players signing autographs for young kids in the visitor dugouts #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/c8K1DbtSXr — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 29, 2024

But no — it was just two teams from the North Bay League playing at Oracle Park, with a league title on the line.

Originally scheduled for April 13, a Saturday, the game was moved to Monday afternoon due to rainy weather. Despite the change, 486 tickets were sold and fans filled up the lower portions of the park’s field-level seats around the backstop and the baselines.

It was the second of two Bay Area high school games held at the stadium Monday, with Freedom defeating Clayton Valley in the first contest. A portion of ticket sales went to each team’s baseball programs.

Ukiah base runner Canyon Loflin does a dance after hitting a double as Cardinal Newman's Jacob Moreda watches during their game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Christopher Chung/ / The Press Democrat)

With the big league club traveling back East for a road trip, the Cardinals were using the Giants’ home dugout while the Wildcats took the visitors’ bench. The players got the full major league experience, such as pitchers warming up in the bullpens out beyond center field. When Ukiah’s Nate Hoben entered the game to take the mound, for example, he made the long trot across the outfield just like the pros do.

Just taking their seats in the dugouts felt magical.

“You know, I got emotional when I got up here — first thing I wanted to do was give coach (Aaron) Ford a hug at home plate,” Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti said of his Ukiah counterpart. “The opportunity that was provided to us, and then both communities taking the opportunity to see Ukiah and Cardinal Newman at Oracle Park and running with it was an amazing experience. And seeing these guys in awe of the moment early but still staying focused was an amazing experience for me.”

“To see our guys anxious to be there set the energy already,” Ukiah’s Ford added. “When they hit that floor and jogged out onto the field, their energy was there ... to be able to get his opportunity says a lot about our kids. Unfortunately, it was on a Monday at 4 p.m., but we sold 486 tickets. Our community supports our program, and I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

Once they took the field, the Cardinals and Wildcats sure looked as comfortable as the big leaguers. It was a pitchers’ duel early on, with Newman’s Jack Pezzolo and Ukiah’s Kessler Koch seemingly unfazed by the situation.

“Jack was outstanding today and super-efficient,” DeBenedetti said of his pitcher afterward. “Ukiah battled and got some runners on early in the game, but he worked through a couple of multi-runner innings and settled. He was efficient with his pitch count and was calm and confident. He pitched outstanding today.”

Ukiah's Dylan McGehee signs autographs for young fans in the dugout prior to playing Cardinal Newman at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Ukiah stranded runners in the top of the first and again in the second, but Newman scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second frame.