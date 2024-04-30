Prep baseball: Cardinal Newman clinches NBL-Oak in Giant fashion

What a way to clinch the league title.

Playing Monday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Cardinal Newman clinched the North Bay League Oak division title with a 2-0 win over Ukiah. The win continues the Cardinals’ unbeaten run in league play with two games remaining later on this week.

It was the second of two Bay Area high school games held at the stadium Monday, with Freedom defeating Clayton Valley in the first contest.

Both the Cardinals and Wildcats sure looked like big leaguers at the San Francisco Giants’ iconic stadium, as it was a pitchers’ duel early on. Newman’s Jack Pezzolo and Ukiah’s Kessler Koch were dealing, not seeming fazed by the situation.

“Jack was outstanding today and super-efficient,” Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “Ukiah battled and got some runners on early in the game, but he worked through a couple of multi-runner innings and settled. He was efficient with his pitch count and was calm and confident. He pitched outstanding today.”

Ukiah stranded runners in the top of the first and second, but Newman struck first in the bottom of the second frame.

END 2 | Newman 1, Ukiah 0



Newman on the board! @jmoreda15 takes advantage of a double play attempt and rounds third to score. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/QgusZq9Wb5 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 29, 2024

After Jacob Moreda and Sam Valenti both reached base via singles, Konnor Rodnick then grounded into a fielder’s choice. Seeing Ukiah try to pull off the double play, DeBenedetti sent Moreda and the senior rounded third and slid headfirst into home, beating the throw from first base and giving Newman the lead.

Moreda would also account for Newman’s other run, in the bottom of the fourth. On third base after a Sam Valenti single, Moreda scored on a wild pitch two batters later.

Ukiah had runners in scoring position in multiple innings but couldn’t get the hits that counted. The most drama came in the top of the seventh inning with Ukiah up to bat.

After Newman turned to fireballer and Oregon commit Tanner Bradley to close it out on the mound, he got the first two outs with relative ease.

But Ukiah’s Keny Lopez singled, Takoda Newman was hit by a pitch and Trenton Ford walked. All of a sudden, the two-out, none-on situation had completely disappeared and the bases were loaded.

FINAL | Newman 2, Ukiah 0@t_bradley2024 gets the final strikeout and Newman clinches the NBL-Oak title #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/0Efb1Ne9z6 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 30, 2024

“We played tough, 2-0, I mean we were right there,” Ukiah head coach Aaron Ford said. “There were three innings where we were one hit away. Kessler pitched well, and the guys that backed him did well, and you couldn’t ask for a better opportunity ... I’m so grateful for the opportunity that Derek, the Giants and Clayton Valley gave to us and our community.”

Bradley then settled down, striking out Kamble Koch on four pitches to make Newman champions of the NBL-Oak once again.

Pezzolo got the win, allowing just four hits and no runs while walking two and striking out five in five innings of work. Kessler Koch took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three over 4⅓ innings.

Sam Valenti led Newman at the plate with two hits, while Moreda had a hit and two runs. Ford, Lopez, Canyon Loflin and Brayden Beebe each had a hit for Ukiah.