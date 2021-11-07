Cardinal Newman wins school’s 1st North Coast Section volleyball title

The Cardinal Newman volleyball team set lofty goals for itself before the season began a few months ago.

First, the Cardinals wanted to win a league title, which they accomplished a few weeks ago as they went 10-0 to claim the North Bay League-Oak title outright.

But second, they wanted a section title, something that no Cardinals team had ever done. Even the all-girls school Ursuline, before it closed in 2010 and merged with Cardinal Newman, last won a section title in 1995.

The Cardinals had come close once before in their brief history, when they played and lost in the title game in 2012, but never had Cardinal Newman been a section champion in volleyball.

That all changed on Saturday night.

The top-seeded Cardinals completed their run through the Division 4 section playoffs with a three-set sweep — 25-21, 25-10, 25-15 — of the No. 2 seed Marin Academy in front of an electric home crowd, the first team in school history to bring home an NCS title.

“It’s been the goal the whole time and the girls just worked so hard, continued throughout the season just to get better and better,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Anna Waller. “We knew we had the talent and the group to put it all together.

“Creating the history of the first team to ever win a North Coast Section for Cardinal Newman is a really big deal for us. We’re really proud.”

The win was also the Cardinals’ 28th of the season, tying a single-season school record. They’ll move on to the CIF State NorCal playoffs next week and will learn their division and seeding placement on Sunday.

Saturday’s championship sweep might indicate a contest with little drama, and outside of an exciting first set, that was mostly true.

The Cardinals jumped out to a quick lead only to have the Wildcats (36-7) rally their way to back to take an 18-15 advantage, forcing a timeout from Waller. Newman then scored the first five points out of the break before going on to take the first set.

“I think we had some nerves in the first set,” Waller said. “It was a lot of big momentum shifts and I think once we got through it we kind of knew, ‘OK, we got this.’ We just had to play our game.”

That’s exactly what the Cardinals did the rest of the way, and Marin Academy had few answers. The hosts opened the second set with a 16-2 run, and while the third set was more competitive, there was simply no stopping the Cardinals.

“We had a lot of confidence going into the second set after coming back in the first,” said senior Kimi Waller, a UC Santa Barbara commit and Anna’s oldest daughter.

After a bit of a slow start, Kimi, a team captain, found her groove and went on to lead the team with 10 kills and 23 digs. Fellow senior captain Cassie Taylor also had a strong performance with 10 kills, 17 digs and a pair of aces.

“It was really beneficial for us when we started serving tough and putting the pressure on them,” Taylor said. “And then in return we started getting our points back up. I think that’s what it came down to.”

Tessa Taylor, Cassie’s younger sister, led the way in serving with five aces, most of which came in the decisive second set.

Rose Meihaus also contributed five kills and three blocks, Claire Egan had 17 digs and Julia Waller, Kimi’s younger sister, stuffed the stat sheet with 30 assists, four kills, 13 digs and two blocks.

It was truly an all-around effort and a perfect display of the kind of play that has led Cardinal Newman to this historic season. The Cardinals don’t know what the NorCal seeding meeting will hold for them on Sunday, but whatever their draw, they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“We’re going to try and go as far as we can in state and see what happens,” Kimi Waller said. “But for now I’m very happy we’ve accomplished all of our goals so far.”