Cardinals seeking relevance ahead of Mexico City showdown with 49ers

The debut episode of the HBO series “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” shows quarterback Kyler Murray walking off the field in defeat following a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

Cameras followed every step as he trudged by himself to the postgame locker room, uttering a profanity before arriving at his locker and slamming his helmet to the ground.

The following day, coach Kliff Kingsbury outlines the task ahead for the Cardinals, a team hoping to take things to the next level after a one-and-done playoff appearance in 2021. On the big screen in the meeting room are the next three games — home against Seattle, in Los Angeles against the Rams and, finally, against the 49ers Monday night in Mexico City.

“We’ve got no wiggle room,” Kingsbury said between profanities. “We win the next two we can be playing for first place on Monday night ... no more time to (bleep) around.”

As it turned out, the Cardinals lost to Seattle 31-21 to plunge further into desperation, a game in which Murray tweaked a hamstring just before halftime. Safety Budda Baker, portrayed as the beating heart of the Arizona defense, was hobbling at the finish with an ankle sprain.

So getting to the top of the NFC West against the 49ers is out of the question with the Cardinals at 4-6. They’re behind both the Seahawks (6-4) and 49ers (5-4) even after a 27-17 road win against the Rams with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback.

Last season, the Cardinals beat the 49ers twice before Week 9, once when San Francisco had Trey Lance at quarterback and a second time against Jimmy Garoppolo. Arizona started 7-0 before fading to 11-6 and barely putting up a struggle in a playoff loss to the Rams.

The schedule went the other way this season, with the 49ers and Cardinals meeting for the first time Monday night and again in the regular-season finale at Levi’s Stadium.

The Cardinals remain in contention but can’t afford many more losses, particularly against a formidable division opponent. The hope is the win over the fading Rams provided the necessary spark.

“We don’t know if this was the turn of the tide,” Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton told reporters Monday. “We started out last year 7-0, and then we dropped off tremendously. Maybe the tide has shifted where we start off rough and this is where we hit our streak and climb. The Super Bowl is in Arizona.”

Indeed it is, and the 49ers want to get there, too.

Reasons for 49ers optimism

An elevation sensation? Coach Kyle Shanahan and his strength and conditioning staff talked it over with experts and determined the best course of action was to train this week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, where the altitude rivals the 7,200-foot altitude of Mexico City.

The theory is the 49ers will be adjusted to the altitude by kickoff, the better to be ready to take charge in the fourth quarter in the thin air.

Interestingly, the Cardinals consulted their experts and determined the opposite. It’s technically their home game, but they’ll treat it like a road game.

“We felt like the program we could set up here for all the altitude training was really good and wouldn’t disrupt our routine, so they’ve been at it for the last two or three weeks,” Kingsbury said.

Teams are secretive about how they go about things, but Hamilton said the Cardinals have been doing bike training with elevation masks. Not exactly the same thing as training in it.

An avalanche of points is inevitable: Shanahan seemed a little perturbed Monday when it was suggested his offense wasn’t “clicking” based on the 22 points scored in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers — which happened to be their average coming into the game.

With all these weapons at the 49ers’ disposal, how could that be possible?

Easy, actually. The 49ers got inside the 10-yard line five times and scored two touchdowns. It’s about the only way a team could possibly have a point total that low in a game in which it ran the ball 41 times for 157 yards, went 9-for-17 on third downs and possessed the ball for 36:59 and didn’t give up a touchdown after their lone turnover.

There’s nothing wrong with the offense a couple more touchdowns won’t cure. It was more of a fluke than an issue.

Knock on wood: For two consecutive games, Shanahan has come to the postgame podium for his customary health update and had no injuries to report.

Well, there was rookie wide receiver Danny Gray rolling an ankle during warmups. But Gray has been a non-factor anyway as he learns to add nuance to his pure speed and potential. The torn Achilles sustained by Jason Verrett was heartbreaking, but anything from him was going to be a welcome bonus — not something the 49ers were counting on.