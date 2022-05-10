Carlos Rodón strikes out 12 in 6 innings, Giants beat Rockies 8-5

SAN FRANCISCO — Carlos Rodón matched his season high with 12 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Monday night.

Mauricio Dubón had three hits, including his second homer in three days, and drove in three runs as the Giants won their eighth straight against the Rockies dating to last season. Austin Slater added a pair of singles.

San Francisco 8, Colorado 5 Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joe dh 4 0 3 0 1 0 .284 Daza lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .333 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .300 Díaz c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .244 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .169 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Iglesias ss 4 2 3 1 0 1 .329 Hampson cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .176 Totals 36 5 11 4 2 16 San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .275 Dubón cf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .244 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Flores 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Ruf 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .217 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .221 Estrada 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .238 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .158 a-Pederson ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .261 Casali c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .189 González dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .300 Totals 31 8 11 7 5 3 Colorado 000 020 003 5 11 2 San Francisco 102 003 02x 8 11 1 a-sacrificed for Bart in the 6th. E – Díaz (3), Cron (1), Flores (4). LOB – Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B – Iglesias 2 (8), Díaz (6), Hampson (1). 3B – Slater (1). HR – Dubón (2), off Gomber. RBIs – Daza 2 (4), Iglesias (9), Hampson (4), Dubón 3 (8), Ruf (9), Pederson (11), Estrada (17), González (10). SB – Estrada (4), González (2). SF – Dubón, Pederson, Estrada. Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Joe, Grichuk, Daza); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, González 2). RISP – Colorado 4 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 7. GIDP – Rodgers, Daza, Flores, Crawford. DP – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Cron); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Estrada, Ruf; Crawford, Estrada, Ruf). Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, L, 2-3 5⅓ 5 5 5 2 3 86 4.36 Stephenson 2 1 1 1 0 21 7.11 Goudeau 2⅔ 4 2 1 2 0 53 6.00 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 4-1 6⅔ 6 2 2 2 12 110 1.80 Álvarez 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.38 Rogers 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.13 McGee 1⅔ 4 3 2 0 2 26 9.64 Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 2-2. WP – Stephenson. Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja. T – 3:15. A – 20,039 (41,915).

Rodón (4-1) pitched around traffic much of the game but benefited from two double plays and a steady fastball clocked at 97 mph in the sixth, when the left-hander whiffed NL home run leader C.J. Cron and Elias Díaz.

San Francisco’s top offseason acquisition, Rodón finished with 11 swinging strikeouts and allowed six hits and two walks in his first start against the Rockies since 2017.

The left-hander was at 96 pitches through five innings when manager Gabe Kapler sent Rodón out for his final inning.

“I just wanted to go back out there and get another inning in,” Rodón said. “It worked out for us. I felt like it was an easy fastball and I really wasn’t exerting a lot on all pitches, so it was an easier decision for me to say yes.”

Rodón’s 53 strikeouts through his first six starts are the second-most by a Giants pitcher since at least 1893. Two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum had 56 in 2010.

“As good as he’s been, as many dudes as he struck out, there’s still probably more ceiling in there for Carlos,” Kapler said. “He’s that good.”

Yonathan Daza had two RBIs for Colorado. Connor Joe and José Iglesias each got three hits. The Rockies have lost three of four.

Dubón got the Giants going with a sacrifice fly off Austin Gomber (2-3) in the first inning, then extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer to center field in the third. Dubón also homered in Saturday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals, his first since June 22, 2021.

After Daza’s two-run single off Rodón in the sixth cut San Francisco’s lead to 3-2, Dubón reached on an infield single leading off the bottom half and scored on Darin Ruf’s single. A second run scored when Díaz chased down a wild pitch but threw wildly into left field, allowing Wilmer Flores to trot home. Joc Pederson’s sacrifice fly made it 6-2.

Gomber remained winless in four career starts at Oracle Park after he allowed five runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings.

Trainer’s room

Giants: Brandon Belt was a late scratch because of neck stiffness caused by a swing Saturday night. Ruf was scheduled to be the DH but replaced Belt at first base.

Up next

Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.75 ERA) is 5-1 in 10 career appearances against San Francisco Giants LHP Alex Wood (2-2, 4.38) has lost his past two starts and allowed eight runs over his last 10⅓ innings.