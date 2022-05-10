Subscribe

Carlos Rodón strikes out 12 in 6 innings, Giants beat Rockies 8-5

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 9, 2022, 10:28PM
Updated 26 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Carlos Rodón matched his season high with 12 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Monday night.

Mauricio Dubón had three hits, including his second homer in three days, and drove in three runs as the Giants won their eighth straight against the Rockies dating to last season. Austin Slater added a pair of singles.

San Francisco 8, Colorado 5
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe dh403010.284
Daza lf501202.333
Grichuk rf400003.281
Cron 1b400003.300
Díaz c311011.244
Rodgers 2b411000.169
McMahon 3b401003.250
Iglesias ss423101.329
Hampson cf411103.176
Totals365114216
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf422010.275
Dubón cf423300.244
Yastrzemski rf501001.288
Flores 3b411000.270
Ruf 1b322110.217
Crawford ss210020.221
Estrada 2b301100.238
Bart c200002.158
a-Pederson ph000100.261
Casali c000010.189
González dh401100.300
Totals31811753
Colorado0000200035112
San Francisco10200302x8111

a-sacrificed for Bart in the 6th.

E – Díaz (3), Cron (1), Flores (4). LOB – Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B – Iglesias 2 (8), Díaz (6), Hampson (1). 3B – Slater (1). HR – Dubón (2), off Gomber. RBIs – Daza 2 (4), Iglesias (9), Hampson (4), Dubón 3 (8), Ruf (9), Pederson (11), Estrada (17), González (10). SB – Estrada (4), González (2). SF – Dubón, Pederson, Estrada.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Joe, Grichuk, Daza); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, González 2). RISP – Colorado 4 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 7.

GIDP – Rodgers, Daza, Flores, Crawford.

DP – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Cron); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Estrada, Ruf; Crawford, Estrada, Ruf).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, L, 2-35⅓55523864.36
Stephenson21110217.11
Goudeau2⅔42120536.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 4-16⅔6222121101.80
Álvarez1⅔10002173.38
Rogers1⅔00000102.13
McGee1⅔43202269.64

Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 2-2. WP – Stephenson.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:15. A – 20,039 (41,915).

Rodón (4-1) pitched around traffic much of the game but benefited from two double plays and a steady fastball clocked at 97 mph in the sixth, when the left-hander whiffed NL home run leader C.J. Cron and Elias Díaz.

San Francisco’s top offseason acquisition, Rodón finished with 11 swinging strikeouts and allowed six hits and two walks in his first start against the Rockies since 2017.

The left-hander was at 96 pitches through five innings when manager Gabe Kapler sent Rodón out for his final inning.

“I just wanted to go back out there and get another inning in,” Rodón said. “It worked out for us. I felt like it was an easy fastball and I really wasn’t exerting a lot on all pitches, so it was an easier decision for me to say yes.”

Rodón’s 53 strikeouts through his first six starts are the second-most by a Giants pitcher since at least 1893. Two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum had 56 in 2010.

“As good as he’s been, as many dudes as he struck out, there’s still probably more ceiling in there for Carlos,” Kapler said. “He’s that good.”

Yonathan Daza had two RBIs for Colorado. Connor Joe and José Iglesias each got three hits. The Rockies have lost three of four.

Dubón got the Giants going with a sacrifice fly off Austin Gomber (2-3) in the first inning, then extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer to center field in the third. Dubón also homered in Saturday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals, his first since June 22, 2021.

After Daza’s two-run single off Rodón in the sixth cut San Francisco’s lead to 3-2, Dubón reached on an infield single leading off the bottom half and scored on Darin Ruf’s single. A second run scored when Díaz chased down a wild pitch but threw wildly into left field, allowing Wilmer Flores to trot home. Joc Pederson’s sacrifice fly made it 6-2.

Gomber remained winless in four career starts at Oracle Park after he allowed five runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings.

Trainer’s room

Giants: Brandon Belt was a late scratch because of neck stiffness caused by a swing Saturday night. Ruf was scheduled to be the DH but replaced Belt at first base.

Up next

Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.75 ERA) is 5-1 in 10 career appearances against San Francisco Giants LHP Alex Wood (2-2, 4.38) has lost his past two starts and allowed eight runs over his last 10⅓ innings.

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette