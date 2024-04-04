Casa Grande boys soccer coaches moving on after run of success

Casa Grande’s boys soccer program has had its best run in decades over the past four full seasons (not counting the 2020 COVID-impacted season in 2020).

With two league titles during that span — one shared, and this past season’s going solely to the Gauchos — Casa has risen to the top of Vine Valley Athletic League competitors. Their shared league title with Vintage in the 2021-22 season was the first time in league history that the Crushers did not win the league pennant outright.

And two men were at the helm during all of that success — co-coaches Jordan Schlau and Kevin Richardson.

The two started out as co-coaches in the 2019-2020 season and have remained so since, as they always intended. Coaching both the Casa Grande varsity and junior varsity teams together, they took over a program that finished just 3-11-5 at the varsity level the year prior.

Schlau and Richardson took Gauchos boys soccer to new heights, accumulating a varsity record of 46-15-13 over the last four years.

And with all the success they’ve brought to Casa, their decision to step away together — which was made before this past season even started — seemed that much tougher.

“Kevin and I began this journey as co-coaches and always intended it to be that way,” Schlau said. “We felt it created cohesion for the program and allowed us to work with kids for their entire high school experience. It was a tough decision that I didn't come to lightly, but ultimately, I'm excited to see the energy that the next coach will bring to the program. I look forward to supporting them from the bleachers.”

A new boys coach has yet to be hired.

While Schlau will be stepping away and spending more time with his family, Richardson will still be a regular on the Casa Grande pitch, as he will be shifting over to coaching the Gauchos’ junior varsity team for the girls soccer program.

He previously coached the Petaluma High girls team in 2011, as well as the St. Vincent girls team from 2012-2017 — winning a North Coast Section championship with the Mustangs during that time.

“It will be a pleasant change of scenery and I’m looking forward to a new challenge,” Richardson said. “This is a really strong program that we’re leaving for the new coaching staff.”

