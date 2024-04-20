Prep baseball: Casa Grande edges out Cardinal Newman in showdown of powerhouses

Casa Grande infielder Ryan Rice was just where he needed to be in the seventh inning Saturday.

The shortstop leapt to snare Jack Pezzolo’s hard liner and tossed the ball to Jack Hu at second base for the game-ending double play, lifting the host Gauchos to a 3-2 victory over Cardinal Newman in a nonleague clash of top Sonoma County teams.

“It was a little scary at first,” Rice said about the start of the seventh inning. “I knew our guys could get it done. We got that first out and then just trusted each other.

“We’ve been on each other and correcting each other. We are not playing for ourselves. We are better together.”

The rare late-season showdown between teams in different leagues matched Newman, The Press Democrat’s top-ranked area baseball squad, against No. 2 Casa.

Cardinal Newman (13-5), which entered the game on a five-game win streak as CalHi Sports’ No. 21 team in the state and off back-to-back 11-run victories against Maria Carrillo, was immediately in business in the seventh with consecutive walks to Aiden Wedge and Tanner Bradley to start the inning against Gauchos reliever Danny Mercado.

But a failed bunt attempt resulted in Wedge being forced out at third, and then Rice’s heroics finished off the Cardinals’ rally hopes.

“The ball just hung up there and didn’t allow the runner to get to third because he had to pause to make sure it dropped,” Cardinals coach Derek DeBenedetti said of the bunt. “If we get that down and have runners on second and third with the infield drawn in, maybe (Pezzolo’s) line drive gets over the shortstop’s head. Who knows?”

Casa Grande (13-5, 6-2 Vine Valley Athletic League) kept the momentum going, recording its fifth victory in its past six games as it returns to VVAL play Tuesday.

“We tend to play just above the level of our opponent, which is a little scary because we know we have the potential to click and dominate teams,” Gauchos coach Pete Sikora said. “Our offense hasn’t found its stride yet. We are certainly doing enough to win.”

Jeffrey Rice opened up the bottom of the first with a single to left on the game’s first pitch from Jacob Moreda. Rice stole second, advanced to third on Hu’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a passed ball.

Ryan Rice gave Casa a 2-0 lead in the fourth when he smashed a two-out triple to the right-center field gap to plate Luke Bell and then came around to score on Drew Bugbee’s single up the middle to stake starter Jeffrey Rice to a 3-0 lead.

Bugbee finished 2-for-3 with the RBI. He was thrown out in the sixth trying to stretch a double into a triple on his blast to the fence in the right-field corner.

“That’s a great program, so we are really happy with the W,” Sikora said of Newman. “As big a win as it is, it’s just another stepping stone for us. Because it’s not how you are playing in April; it’s how you are playing in May.”

Jeffrey Rice was able to get out of jams with two runners on base in the third and fourth innings, but the Cardinals were able to capitalize in the top of the fifth.

Wedge led off with a single to right field, then went to second on Tanner Bradley’s groundout to short. Diego Boardman reached on an error to put runners at the corners. Pezzolo grounded out to second to drive in Wedge (2-for-2, run scored, walk) and Konnor Rodnick followed with an RBI single to left to make it 3-2.

Mercado got the final out by striking out Moreda in 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief of Jeffrey Rice.

“(Mercado’s) one of our best pitchers,” said Jeffrey Rice, who scattered five hits and allowed two walks with one strikeout in his four innings of work. “He’s out there for a reason and he gets it done.

“Now we’ve got to focus on the league and keep stepping on the gas pedal.”

Moreda allowed five hits and three runs, striking out four and walking a pair in his four innings.

Bradley tossed two innings of scoreless relief for the Cardinals.

JT Summers had two hits for the Gauchos.

“Both teams worked out of jams and it came down to the last inning, like you would expect it would with two good teams.” DeBenedetti said. “Executing the little things to perfection is what we are always talking about. We didn’t do that enough today.”

Newman (13-5; 5-0 in the North Bay League-Oak) returns to league play with a pair of games against Rancho Cotate next week.