Casa Grande grad Spencer Torkelson to start at first base for Detroit Tigers

It’s official. When the Detroit Tigers open the 2022 Major League baseball season Friday at home against the Chicago White Sox, Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson will be at first base.

The Tigers announced Saturday that Torkelson, the MLB No. 1 draft pick in 2020, had not only made the Major League roster, but would be in the starting lineup.

Torkelson’s first call after hearing the news from Tiger Manager A.J. Hinch was to his parents Rick and Lori Torkelson in Petaluma.

“We were hoping, but it’s not easy (to make a MLB roster)” said Rick who, along with the baseball player’s uncle, Mike Enochs, coached the Major Leaguer in Little League. “When we heard the news we were all in tears.” The parents are already packing for Detroit.

Torkelson’s rise to the Major Leagues has been rapid, but not unexpected. He was ranked the No. 4 prospect on MLB Pipeline’s latest prospect ratings.

He gained national attention at Arizona State when he broke Barry Bonds’ record for home runs as a freshman. He went on to lead the Pac-12 in homers in both his full college seasons.

In his first professional season, he rose rapidly from from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie to Triple A Toledo. This spring he batted .280 in 25 at bats with an .846 OPS for the Tigers.

Now Torkelson is the heir apparent to future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera at first base for the Tigers. Cabrera was in the room when Hinch and general manager Al Avila broke the happy news to Torkelson.

The Petaluman will play first base, the position he played at Arizona State, for the Tigers although he played outfield for Casa Grande and worked out at third base when first joining the Tigers. He will wear No. 20, his number at ASU,

Torkelson is Casa Grande’s third Major Leaguer this season. Anthony Bender, a 2013 Casa Grande graduate, is expected to return to the Florida Marlins’ roster.

Last season with the Marlins, Bender was 3-2 with a 2.79 earned run average. He had three saves with 71 strikeouts in 61 games.

Justin Bruihl, a 2015 Casa Grande graduate, is expected to be back with the Los Angeles Dodgers after pitching 18.2 innings with an 0-1 record and 2.89 earned run average. He struck out two and walked only one.