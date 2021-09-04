Casa Grande outscores Maria Carrillo in opener for both teams

To call this one a shootout might be underselling it.

But in the end it was Casa Grande who had more firepower, as quarterback Jacob Porteous lit it up in the visiting Gauchos’ 49-35 win over Maria Carrillo on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Porteous completed 30 of his 52 pass attempts for 626 yards with seven touchdowns and a pair of picks, with five of those scoring passes coming in the first half. He connected with Marcus Scott for 11 receptions with 189 yards and two touchdowns, Shane Runyeon for seven catches for 199 yards and two scores and Caden Cramer for four receptions for 152 yards and two scores.

Despite the aerial assault, the Pumas (0-1) matched the Gauchos (1-0) step for step until midway through the second half. Casa, which held a 34-28 lead at the break, took a 36-28 lead on a safety late in the third before Porteous hit Scott for a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-28 heading into the final frame.

In the fourth, both offenses slowed down before Porteous delivered the knockout blow, a 29-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Almond to make it 49-28 with a little over three minutes to go.

But to their credit, the Pumas didn’t go down without a fight. Samuel Lawson, who had 103 rushing yards on 12 carries with two long rushing touchdowns, broke away for a 57-yard score on third and long on the Pumas’ following possession to make it a two-score game. Then, the Pumas recovered the ensuing onside kick at midfield, sparking some life back into the packed and rowdy home cheering section.

But by then, time was not on Carrillo’s side, and despite putting together a solid finishing drive, Casa’s defense held firm. The Gauchos put together one final stop at their own 1-yard line as the final buzzer sounded, finally putting to bed the thrilling opener.

Carrillo quarterback Jesse Debaca put together a solid showing, finishing with 133 passing yards on 9-17 with a pair of touchdowns, both of which came in the first half.

Porteous passed for 426 yards in the first half and had touchdown throws of 13, 4, 74, 35 and 77 yards before cooling off in the second half.

Before both defenses stiffened up after the break, the Pumas answered every Gauchos score to keep pace in a first half that saw nine touchdowns and lasted 90 minutes.

Aside from Porteous, Carrillo’s Donovan Collins was the star of the show over the first 24 game minutes, accounting for three of his team’s four scores. However, he left just before halftime with a leg injury and did not return.

In the first half, Collins found the end zone early on a 26-yard reception from Debaca and then again later on a 38-yard connection between the two. His third score of the first half came on a two-yard rush following Porteous’ first interception, which was hauled in by Reed Sherman. Giovanni Lucchesi had the other in the fourth.

Casa had jumped out to a 22-7 lead before the first pick but Carrillo’s score pulled it back within 22-14, setting the stage for the back-and-forth that followed as each team traded a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.