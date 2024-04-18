Prep softball: Offensive explosion sees Casa Grande roll past American Canyon in statement win

With two runners on and one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, Casa Grande was already well ahead of American Canyon by an 8-1 margin.

Then, Georgia Moss — who had already homered once in the game — sent the first pitch she saw over the fence, ending the game due to the 10-run mercy rule and giving Casa (6-2, 12-2) an 11-1 win.

It was the icing on the cake in an offensive explosion by the Gauchos, The Press Democrat’s second-ranked prep softball team, on Wednesday afternoon. They also avenged their 5-4 loss to the No. 3 Wolves earlier on in the season.

“The girls worked,” Casa Grande head coach Billy Brody said. “Some of our girls have been struggling at the plate and have been putting a lot of pressure on themselves … I think this performance, however, is going to show what our offense is about, 1 through 14.”

Casa is pouring it on! Alex Giacomini with a single straight up the middle to score @LKetchu2025. Then @Lpartridge2025 launches a homer to right center as the Gauchos’ bats have awoken #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/9hdkrCvY6o — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 17, 2024

To the tune of five home runs on 10 hits, the girls certainly worked. It took them a few innings to get going, but once the bottom of the third inning rolled around, the Gauchos’ bats woke up.

And it all started with Marissa Brody.

Brody, who hits leadoff for Casa and plays first base, had Maeve Broadhead on second with two outs. The left-handed batter then crushed the first pitch she saw over the right-field fence, which Billy Brody said is the first time he’s seen that happen in his eight years at the helm.

After Lauren Ketchu reached second base on an error, Alex Giacomini then kept the scoring going, ripping a single right up the middle for an RBI. Not a batter later, Kansas commit Lila Partridge then homered to right center, scoring Giacomini and giving Casa a 5-0 lead.

Moss’s first home run came in the leadoff spot in the bottom of the fourth, were she took the first pitch to dead center. Four batters later, Brody faced the same situation as the previous inning: Broadhead on base, with two outs.

And the senior delivered yet again, homering to center field to give Casa an 8-0 cushion.

END 4 | Casa 8, AmCan 0



Make that TWO homers for @marissa_brody on the day! Casa running riot now. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/H9KiGUJhxC — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 17, 2024

“Well, we always talk about jumping on the first pitch because it’s the best one we’re going to see, plus we all like to get ahead in the count,” Marissa Brody said. “So definitely when I’m up, I always want to swing at the first pitch if it’s where I want it.”

The Wolves (6-2, 12-2) were able to get their lone run in the top of the fifth. Hannah Wildes singled to center field, scoring Julia Ramirez.

Partridge went all five innings in the circle for Casa, allowing only two hits, one run and striking out three. Mya Santiago, who started the game for AmCan in the circle, took the loss.

Both teams now sit at 6-2 in Vine Valley Athletic League play, behind league leader and top-ranked Vintage (7-0). The Gauchos have a rematch with Vintage on April 26, but will play crosstown rival, fifth-ranked Petaluma, in another key league clash Friday.

The Wolves, on the other hand, will play the Crushers on May 1. Their next game is against Sonoma Valley on Friday.

Two homers apiece from @GeorgiaMoss2025 and @marissa_brody led an explosive Casa offense to a statement win over American Canyon. Here they are talking about the win #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/7jQBHXS0ff — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 18, 2024

