Casa Grande, Ukiah wrestlers in pursuit of titles at state championships

Two Redwood Empire wrestlers, one from Casa Grande and the other from Ukiah, will remain in contention for titles on the second day of competition at the CIF state championships in Bakersfield on Friday.

Casa Grande’s Sakiko Pizzorno, 18, won both of her matches at the 126-pound weight class on Thursday, while Ukiah’s Casey Aikman earned victories at 152 pounds to cruise into the second day of the state meet.

Pizzorno’s path to day two wasn’t easy. After recording a 10-2 fall win against Alana Watkins of Los Banos in the round of 32, she then had to battle to edge out Valerie Powell of Norco in a 4-3 decision.

Casa Grande girls wrestling coach Ion “Mickey” Mihalca said Pizzorno was given a stall warning — with the ref awarding a point to Watkins late in the match -but was able to finish the match and advance.

Mihalca said his student-athlete might be a little hard on herself with the result, despite the win, crediting her tendency to study each match beforehand.

“They study almost all the opponents’ matches. They look at video,” Mihalca said. “They break it down and they kind of watch and section every move. They’re very detailed, her and her little sister.”

The senior, whom the Gauchos coaches say is at the top of the senior class at Casa Grande and hopeful to head to a top-tier college in the fall, was just aiming to win just one match at state. Pizzorno said she had a bad night of sleep before Thursday’s matches.

“I didn’t have my head in the game, so it was a lot closer than it should have been,” Pizzorno said. “I’m just happy that I won the match.”

Her season goal was to win the North Coast Section title, and she did that. The question now for Pizzorno — who has also practiced judo for the past six years — is: How high is the ceiling this weekend?

“Everything from now on is a cherry on top,” she said.

Pizzorno will face San Dimas’ Esperanza Dorantes, the No. 3 seed, in the quarterfinals.

In the first match of the day, Ukiah’s Aikman won a 7-2 decision over Paso Robles’ Peyton Kilber, Then in the round of 16, he defeated Mira Mesa’s Devhante Hayes in a 9-2 decision.

“Both of those matches are stepping stones,” Aikman said. “One of those guys I’ve beaten before. I felt pretty confident and I did was I was supposed to do.”

Aikman will face Calvary Chapel’s Devyn Che in the quarterfinals.

“We’re in a good spot, and if he has a good day, winning it all is a possibility,” Ukiah wrestling coach Thomas Fragoza said.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy. If Aikman wins Friday, that will likely lead to a matchup with the No. 1 seed in the bracket.

“He’ll have to wrestle well,” Fragoza said. “He’ll have to wrestle better than he’s ever wrestled — but if he does, he can definitely win that match.”

“The main focus is on tomorrow. If I win that match, I place, and that’s the goal,” Aikman said.

Several other local wrestlers competed on Thursday but lost either their round-of-32 or round-of-16 matchups, falling into the consolation brackets where they can place as high as third. They’ll continue to wrestle on Friday. The top eight boys and girls in each weight division finish on the podium and earn medals.

Falling in the girls’ round of 16 was Gauchos’ 150-pound wrestler Kayla Zeidler. She defeated Bailey Gutierrez of Birmingham (Los Angeles) with a pin in the first round before falling to Walnut’s Amanda Salcedo via pin.

Casa Grande’s Zach Babel won a 5-4 decision in the round of 32 against Steven Solis of Brawley but was pinned early in the next match by Isaiah Morales of Cathedral City.

Ukiah’s Samantha Maki won at 170 pounds with a pin against Salinas’ Mariela Rodriguez but fell via pin to Casa Robles’ Haley Gumpfer in the round of 16.

Petaluma’s Shalynn Baker also competed in the 150-pound division but fell to Valencia’s Aalijah Pineda via pin in the third round.

The following wrestlers fell in the round of 32 but remain in the consolation bracket in the listed division:

— Austin Frederickson, Windsor, 120 pounds

— Isaiah Rubio, Montgomery, 132 pounds

— Ryan Naugle, Casa Grande, 170 pounds

— Adriana Borjas, Petaluma, 131 pounds

— Jasmine Vo, Santa Rosa, 143 pounds

— Vanessa Tepale, Ukiah, 160 pounds

— Jolette Torres, Windsor, 170 pounds

— Rebekkah Westmoreland, Windsor, 235 pounds

Staff Writer Gus Morris contributed to this report.