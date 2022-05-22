Casa Grande works overtime to beat Northgate in NCS baseball playoffs

Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora was spot on when he described Saturday’s 4-3 win over Northgate as, ”One of the ugliest pretty wins.” He might have added most important.

When senior Dylan Petersen smacked a line drive into wide-open right field to drive home Wyatt Abramson in the bottom of the eighth inning it gave Casa Grande not only its 19th win of the season and second in the North Coast Section Division II playoffs, but also advanced the Gauchos into the semifinals where they will play Ukiah on Wednesday back on the Casa diamond. Ukiah upset No. 1 seed Marin Catholic, 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

Casa Grande had to struggle mightily and pull a few tricks out of its baseball playbook to get by an error-prone, but tenacious, Bronco team from Walnut Creek.

Things started, or more correctly didn’t start, as planned for either team when the game was held up for 15 minutes to allow East Bay travelers to maneuver around a traffic accident on Highway 37.

Once underway, the game proved to be an entertaining mixture of clutch plays, costly miscues and missed opportunities, all wrapped in an ever-tightening belt of suspense.

As the drama moved into an eighth inning of overtime, Abramson started by beating out an infield hit, Jordan Giacomini put down a nice sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch moved the runner to third.

The curtain did not come down right away. First pinch hitter Mateo Salazar had to hit a fly ball to left field that wasn’t quite deep enough to chance sending Abramson home bound, and then Austin Seeeves had to walk, bringing Petersen to the plate.

“I was thinking fast ball, fast ball, fast ball,” he said. “Instead he (Bronco relief pitcher Keone Takahashi threw a curve ball. I saw it hang and I put a good swing on it.”

With the Northgate right fielder playing almost in center field, there was no one to come near the ball which lay lonely in the outfield grass as the Gauchos celebrated.

The game made up in tension what it lacked in artistry, with Northgate making five errors and Casa Grande unofficially committing three.

Casa Grande had just four hits off a trio of Northgate pitchers, but took advantage of the errors along with five walks and two hit batters.

Left-handed sophomore Steeves, starting his second playoff game, pitched in and out of trouble for three innings before turning the game over to Russell Freedheim who took it the rest of the way, pitching five strong, allowing just two hits while striking out five.

Casa Grande got a run without a hit in the first inning when Petersen walked, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Tobin, on base with a walk, was in the process of fending off Northgate defenders until his teammate could count.

Northgate got a run in the second on a walk, a solid single to right, a bunt single and a ball that was lost in the high afternoon sky and dropped. Two more counted in a mix-mash of happenings in the third that included a legitimate double by Charlie Watson, an error and a walk with the bases loaded.

The damage might have been more significant had Casa left fielder Jeffrey Rice not thrown a Bronco runner out at the plate as he was trying to score on a short fly. Rice’s throw was on the fly and directly into the glove of catcher JT Summers.

Rice singled and scored on a Northgate infield error and a force out in the second, and the Gauchos tied the game in the fourth with Giacomini supplying a key hit.

It remained tied despite the best efforts of both sides to either take or give away the game until Petersen’s shot sent Gaucho players off to their prom in a happy mood.