Celebrities taking in Game 2 of Warriors-Celtics Finals include Michael B. Jordan, Kyle Shanahan, Bill Simmons and G-Eazy

The second game of the NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics brought out another round of celebrities attending Chase Center.

Among the famous celebrities in attendance Sunday night was rapper, and partner of Naomi Osaka, Cordae, actor Michael B Jordan, Hall of Famer Gary Payton, former Supersonics player Detlef Schrempf, rapper G-Eazy and, of course, E-40.

Payton, father of Warriors guard Gary Payton II, was wearing an incredible shirt that showed his son guarding a younger version of the older Payton when he was the Seattle Supersonics' franchise player.

Another notable name who in attendance for Game 2 was Ringer CEO and podcaster Bill Simmons, whose most prominent appearance at the arena came up after officials stopped a fast break to review whether Warriors guard Jordan Poole committed a technical foul on Celtics guard Derrick White — it was deemed he didn't so the stop was ostensibly made for no reason.

There was also CeeLo Green, who was in attendance to sing the National Anthem before tip-off and also perform a show during halftime. Green oddly enough wore a gray and green sweatsuit during his "Star-Spangled Banner" performance. ABC's cameras also caught Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo — there to watch Michigan State product Draymond Green among others — and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel also made his latest appearance at a Warriors game, posting on his Instagram story that he was seated courtside.