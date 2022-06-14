Subscribe

Celebrities taking in Daniel Suarez’s historic win at Sonoma Raceway

KYLIE LAWRENCE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2022, 3:07PM
Celebrities and race fans alike gathered at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday to see Daniel Suarez’s historic win of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Suarez, 30, became the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race, according to NASCAR.

Tens of thousands of fans witnessed racing history, as did celebrities such as Candace Cameron Bure from “Full House”, “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama, and “Home Town” host Ben Napier, who each served as honorary race officials.

49ers player Fred Warner and the Bella Twins, former WWE wrestling tag team and twin television personalities Nikki and Brie, also made appearances at the event. Warner drove the pace car while the Bella Twins served as grand marshals, announcing the command for the drivers to start their engines.

After his victory, Suarez dumped a goblet of red wine on his head, an iconic way to celebrate his victory in Wine Country.

Country music singers Brantley Gilbert, Chris Lane, and Tim Dugger performed throughout the event, energizing the crowd, and games such as the “Hold My Beer Competition” kept fans on their feet.

