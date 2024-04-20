Top Chinese swimmers tested positive for banned drug, then won Olympic gold

Twenty-three top Chinese swimmers tested positive for the same powerful banned substance seven months before the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 but were allowed to escape public scrutiny and continue to compete after top Chinese officials secretly cleared them of doping and the global authority charged with policing drugs in sports chose not to intervene.

Several of the athletes who tested positive - including nearly half of the swimming team that China sent to the Tokyo Games - went on to win medals, including three golds. Many still compete for China and several, including two-time gold medalist Zhang Yufei, are expected to contend for medals again at this year's Summer Games in Paris.

China acknowledged the positive tests in a report by its anti-doping regulator, saying the swimmers had ingested the banned substance unwittingly and in tiny amounts, and that no action against them was warranted.

But an examination by The New York Times found that the previously unreported episode sharply divided the anti-doping world, where China's record has long been a flashpoint. U.S. officials and other experts said the swimmers should have been suspended or publicly identified pending further investigation, and they suggested that the failure to do so rested with Chinese sports officials; swimming's international governing body, World Aquatics; and the World Anti-Doping Agency, the global authority that oversees national drug-testing programs.

Those authorities decided not to act despite an email exchange between a Chinese anti-doping official and a top world swimming official appearing to indicate that a violation may have taken place and would, at the least, have to be publicly acknowledged.

Even after other national and international anti-doping officials repeatedly provided the global regulator, known as WADA, with intelligence suggesting a cover-up and doping by Chinese swimmers, the agency chose not to try to hold the athletes accountable, asserting "a lack of any credible evidence" to challenge China's version of events. WADA defended its decision not to take action, calling the criticism unsubstantiated.

The FBI learned in the past year about the positive tests, the Chinese rationale for clearing the athletes of wrongdoing, and the inaction by WADA, according to two people familiar with the matter and a document examined by the Times.

This article is based on a review of confidential documents and emails - including a report compiled by the Chinese anti-doping agency and submitted to WADA - and interviews with people involved in anti-doping efforts around the world. Some interviews were conducted on the basis that sources not be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly or had concerns about retaliation.

Experts in anti-doping, drug-testing and compliance interviewed by the Times said the handling of the case of the Chinese swimmers and the lack of disclosure about the positive tests ran counter to long-established precedents meant to ensure transparency, accountability and competitive fairness in elite sports.

The episode also exposes shortcomings in the system set up to police doping in sports, with one of the world's most powerful countries able to send athletes who had recently tested positive for a banned drug to the world's most high-profile athletic competition, where they set world and Olympic records without any public disclosure.

An investigation by the Chinese anti-doping agency, known as Chinada, suggested that the incident stemmed from a tainted food supply, a finding that some experts considered implausible.

In their report, Chinese investigators described how many of the country's best swimmers were staying at the same hotel for a domestic meet in the final days of 2020 and the first days of 2021. Two months after the swimmers tested positive for the banned substance - a prescription heart drug that can enhance performance - Chinese investigators reported finding trace amounts of the substance in the hotel's kitchen.

Their report offered no evidence of how the drug got there, despite enlisting the help of China's national police. But they concluded that the swimmers had unwittingly ingested it in small amounts.

WADA confirmed in a statement that it had "carefully reviewed the decision" made by the Chinese and chose not to act after consulting scientists and external legal counsel "to thoroughly test the contamination theory presented by Chinada."

"Ultimately, we concluded that there was no concrete basis to challenge the asserted contamination," WADA's senior director of science and medicine, Olivier Rabin, said in the statement.