Chris Paul takes over in 4th, Suns beat Pelicans 110-99

Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

The top-seeded Suns needed Paul's big finish despite dominating most of the game. The Pelicans shook off a slow start, cutting a 23-point deficit to 79-71 by the end of the third.

New Orleans kept hitting shots in the fourth, but that’s when Paul took over, hitting three 3-pointers and a layup in 2 1/2 minutes in a flurry that kept the Pelicans chasing. The ageless veteran will turn 37 later in these playoffs if the Suns advance far enough, but once again looked a decade younger.

Paul has never won a championship, falling just short with the Suns last year when they lost to the Bucks in six games in the Finals. He's fond of saying he never takes postseason basketball for granted and his 130th career playoff game was among his best.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Tatum’s layup at buzzer

gives Celtics Game 1 win

Jayson Tatum has been adamant he didn’t view the Celtics’ matchup with the Nets as a chance to prove anything opposite two of the league’s elite scorers.

His finish in Game 1 said otherwise.

Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart to give Boston a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

“When he took that dribble we just kind of made eye contact. He made a great pass,” Tatum said. “It doesn’t get any better than that. A buzzer-beater in a playoff game at home.”

Tatum scored 31 points, the last two on the first buzzer-beater of his career. It was Boston’s first in the postseason since Paul Pierce in 2010 against the Heat.

Tatum’s bucket came after a poised Boston possession in the frantic final seconds. Kevin Durant missed on the other end, Boston rebounded and raced up the court, electing not to call a timeout.

Jaylen Brown dribbled toward the middle and swung the ball out to Smart. He fired it into a cutting Tatum, who spun around and dropped in his layup just before time expired.

“I’ve always been told you have more time than you realize you have,” Smart said. “I was about to throw it to Al (Horford) off the dribble and I saw JT cut at the last minute.”

All five Celtics touched the ball on the possession.

“I think that’s kind of a microcosm for our season, guys moving the ball being unselfish,” coach Ime Udoka said.

Brown added 23 points. Horford had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Smart finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

Kyrie Irving finished with 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. But the Celtics forced the ball out of his hands the last time Brooklyn had it and Durant missed a jumper with a one-point lead that set up the Celtics’ final possession.

Durant added 23 points but shot just 9 of 24.

“They did a good job of forcing me away, then helping in the paint. I just got to be more fundamental in my moves,” he said. “I feel like some shots went in an out for me.”

Boston charged out of halftime with a 23-8 run to open a 82-69 lead, sparked by Smart’s dead-eye shooting from beyond the arc.

The Celtics also seemed to tweak their approach to guarding Durant in the half court, fronting him and sending help over the top to limit his driving ability.

Bucks bounce back behind

Antetokounmpo to beat Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds and defending champion Milwaukee recovered to beat Chicago after blowing a 16-point lead in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series.

Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left as part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bucks an 85-78 edge. The Bulls got the margin down to one but could never regain the lead, as Zach LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away with 29 seconds left.

The Bucks have won 17 of their last 18 meetings with the Bulls, including all five matchups this season.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 17 rebounds for Chicago.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Chicago.

Heat blow out Hawks in opener

Duncan Robinson set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers and Miami forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 victory over Atlanta in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series.

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the top-seeded Heat, going 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, and P.J. Tucker had 16.

Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019. Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points, and De’Andre Hunter had 14.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Miami.

Mavs’ Doncic uncertain for Game 2

Luka Doncic walked onto the Mavericks’ practice court Sunday morning, took a few casual shots close to the basket, turned around and walked away.

Not an issue with his calf.

The Slovenian music in the background just wasn’t loud enough.

Doncic cranked the volume on the bluetooth speakers and then returned to shooting, a development in his mid-

playoff rehab process he hadn’t before shown publicly in the week since he strained his left calf in the April 10

regular-season finale.

A sign he’ll return Monday night for Game 2 in the Mavericks’ first-round series against the Utah Jazz?

Not so fast.

Eight times during his eight-minute interview session Sunday, coach Jason Kidd said “we’ll see” about Doncic’s physical response to his increased workload and his availability moving forward.