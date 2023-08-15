SAN FRANCISCO — Tyler Glasnow knew a few days ago throwing a bullpen that he felt almost right again, and he sure looked like his dominant self after a two-week layoff dealing with back spasms.

Catcher Bethancourt realized it when Glasnow unleashed a 98 mph fastball that actually broke the webbing on his glove.

“He was great,” Bethancourt said. “To be honest he was definitely better than what I expected coming from almost two weeks without pitching with back spasms.”

Bethancourt homered and singled in a run to back Glasnow's fourth straight winning decision, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their first game since placing All-Star shortstop Wander Franco on the restricted list, beating the San Francisco Giants 10-2 on Monday night.

It was Bethancourt's first homer since May 20 against Milwaukee.

“I almost forgot what to do in the dugout, run the bases, it's been a very long time,” Bethancourt joked.

Osleivis Basabe hit a two-run single in the fourth for his first career RBI and Yandy Díaz followed with a run-scoring single. Bethancourt and Manuel Margot added back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth. Harold Ramírez added a late RBI triple.

Glasnow (6-3) had plenty of run support in winning his third start in a row. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three over six innings.

In a matchup of two players making their major league debuts, Jacob Lopez struck out Wade Meckler with the bases loaded to end the seventh. Lopez pitched three innings for his first career save — with his parents, Heather and Hugo, and girlfriend, Emily, having made the drive from Southern California.

The Rays pounded a season-high 18 hits and won for the third time in four games coming off a 9-2 home loss to Cleveland.

Franco didn't travel with the team to the Bay Area and went on the restricted list a day after social media posts emerged surrounding an alleged relationship with a minor. Authorities in his native Dominican Republic said they were investigating the 22-year-old. The restricted list move sidelines Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates.

Manager Kevin Cash had no doubt his club would stay focused on playing good baseball. Glasnow was proud of everybody.

“It's awesome,” Glasnow said. “I think we've been playing really well, especially as of recent. We just have such a tight crew here. It's kind of theme of every year, we kind of have a lot of guys up and down like a new team but everyone just comes in and meshes and we play really well.”

Tristan Beck (3-2) relieved opener Ryan Walker in the third inning and gave up five runs on 10 hits over three innings as the Giants lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Meckler magic

Highly touted prospect Meckler started in center field for his major league debut and finished 0 for 4 at the plate — the first member of the 2022 draft class to reach the majors and just the fourth from the entire draft class called up to the big leagues.

Meckler played just 69 games in the minor leagues between Class A Eugene, Double-A Richmond and and Triple-A Sacramento (10 games).

“It's kind of silly video game numbers,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

Trainer’s room

Rays: INF Taylor Walls (strained left oblique) will begin doing dry swings and hitting off the tee. ... C Francisco Mejía had a day off after beginning a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Durham and will continue back from a sprained left knee with a game catching Tuesday then another at designated hitter. ... LHP ace Shane McClanahan flew out for an appointment Tuesday with Dr. Keith Meister to determine whether he needs surgery.

Giants: 3B Wilmer Flores was a late scratch with an ear infection and nausea. Johan Camargo replaced him in the lineup. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski (strained left hamstring) underwent a follow-up MRI that showed a Grade 1 strain and will sideline him another week or two. Kapler said Yastrzemski felt some soreness testing his leg running bases in recent days. ... Coach Alyssa Nakken is expecting a baby girl in February and it's unclear what her role will be in 2024. “We're all really happy for Alyssa. She's doing great and we're excited to support her through this at every level,” Kapler said. ... RHP Anthony DeSclafani (flexor strain in pitching elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Roster moves

To clear room for the additions of Meckler and Camargo, the Giants optioned INF Mark Mathias and OF Luis Matos optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. OF Luis González was designated for assignment.

Up next

RHP Zack Littell (2-3, 4.10 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series against his former Giants, who hadn't named a starter.