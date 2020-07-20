CIF pushes football, other fall sports to start in January

In an announcement that came as no real surprise but no less disappointing, high school sports will not happen this fall in California, including top-flight football programs. The move is a first in nearly 100 years for a state rich in prep athletics, with nationally ranked teams, top athletes and communities that rally around campus events as the epicenter of regional pride.

The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for prep sports, made it official Monday morning from its Sacramento home base. The move was made as the CIF takes every step to quell the spread of the coronavirus that shuttered schools when the pandemic first hit in March.

Most California schools are closed for on-campus instruction under a mandate by Gov. Gavin Newsom because the coronavirus as of Monday morning had caused 7,697 deaths among the nearly 389,000 confirmed cases in California. The CIF said it had no choice but to delay the start of seasons by pushing the sports calendar into 2021.

This includes football, the one sport that best identifies an academic year and punctuates fall Friday nights in the country or the city.

CIF Director Ron Nocetti has been in regular contact with each of the 10 section commissioners across the state, including the Sac-Joaquin Section that includes the extended Sacramento region. In recent weeks, section commissioners and school superintendents grew to believe and understand that the pandemic was too risky to proceed with normal on-campus instruction. With no on-campus studies, few thought it made any sense to have on-campus sports. That was the case in March when the CIF canceled the state basketball championships at Golden 1 Center and the virus became a pandemic. Spring sports were canceled weeks later.

Said the CIF in a statement, "We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor's Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront. As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section."

"We've said throughout the process that we'll follow the guidelines of government officials and the department of public health," Nocetti told The Bee on Monday. "Everything we've done is with health and safety of the students in mind, and their families. It's not something any of us ever anticipated, a pandemic, or thought we'd face. It's been difficult. We have challenges. How do we create opportunities? That's our focus."

The CIF's calendar announcement means that each section can announce its own sports calendar within those guidelines.

"It's not a stunner, this news, not with what's happened in the past few days with the rising numbers and schools not opening," said Will DeBoard, the assistant commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section, based in Lodi. "We didn't think anything would start in 2020. I know we're all doing everything we possibly can to get every sports season in with the hand we've been dealt. The CIF and all its sections want high school sports to happen, and so do all of our schools, teachers, coaches, administrators, kids and parents.

"The virus is the enemy here. No one wanted to do this. Sports are super important for kids, and sports often teaches lessons that you sometimes don't get in a classroom. But we've got to get kids back in a classroom before they can play sports."

The new schedule means volleyball would conclude its section playoffs on March 13, 2021 and football on April 10, 2021. Spring sports such as baseball, softball and track and field would end regional and state championships on June 26, 2021.

Spanish Flu pandemic reminder

The 1918 Spanish Flu that was believed to have killed 50 million worldwide canceled prep seasons in California. That was also the only time football was played in the spring.

World War II in the 1940s reduced some high school football seasons in California and canceled others, but schools remained in session on campus.

"The last pandemic, in the 1918-19 school year, is the only thing close to this," said Mark Tennis, editor of Cal-Hi Sports, which has for decades ranked prep teams and whose firm has charted state history back to the turn of the century. "It's a much different world now, of course. I just know teachers do not want to do distance learning. My wife is a teacher in Stockton.

"This is all about public health and safety, and unfortunately, the pandemic is calling the shots, not the politicians, though some will say it's all political. I don't believe that. I know Gov. Newsom played high school sports in the Bay Area. He wants kids to play but he wants everyone safe, too."