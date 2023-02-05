Over the years, Cloverdale High School has forged a reputation for basketball excellence while adopting a gritty, small-town mentality.

“It’s an honor to be a part of Cloverdale basketball — nobody likes to lose to Cloverdale,” boys basketball head coach Gordon Hoover said. “I’ve lived here 20 years and that’s something that I’ve learned in a hurry.

“Nobody likes to get beat by Cloverdale.”

Lately, both the Eagles’ boys and girls programs have been piling up wins. The Cloverdale boys are 21-2 and a perfect 13-0 in the North Central League I with three games to go in the regular season. The Cloverdale girls are 11-9 after a difficult nonleague schedule, and are currently third in the league at 10-3.

Both programs have hit the ground running under recently hired head coaches while leaning on young players to fill significant offensive roles. Both teams are finding success thanks, in part, to chemistry and cohesion that are years in the making.

“It’s kind of the Cloverdale small-school way,” said Mac Butler, the Cloverdale girls basketball coach. “A lot of groups come up together from fourth grade all the way on. It’s been awesome. It’s a great thing to be a part of a small-town basketball group.”

Butler took over for longtime Cloverdale head coach Rick Berry, who was at the helm of the program for 25 years, at the start of the 2021-22 season. Prior to that, he served as the Eagles’ junior varsity coach for five years. During that time, he worked with many of the players who are now leading Cloverdale’s varsity squad this season.

Although Cloverdale experienced up-and-down results last season, Butler said the experience was crucial for both he and the team’s nucleus of young players.

The Eagles girls have thrived offensively by sharing the ball, and aren’t overly reliant on one player to carry the scoring burden. Junior Tylie Hatcher leads the team at 14.8 points per game, but Butler noted that she’s only been Cloverdale’s leading scorer three or four times this winter because other players have stepped up when their opportunity arises.

“I only graduated two seniors last year and we had a lot of returners, so we’ve got a really balanced offense,” Butler said. “I’ve got four girls who can score anywhere between 10 and 20 (points) a night. … We’ve got two seniors who are good contributors. But the core is all juniors and sophomores.”

They achieved a significant milestone earlier this year when they notched a hard-fought 40-38 win at Middletown.

“This is my seventh year coaching Cloverdale against Middletown and I’ve never won there,” Butler said. “They call their gym ‘the barn’ — it’s a small, small gym with a lot of people.

“That was something that I don’t think anyone will forget.”

Butler admits that his team still has a few hurdles to clear. The Eagles dropped a close game at first-place Fort Bragg on Jan. 27, and they will have a rematch with the league leaders at home Friday to close out the regular season.

Hoover, the boys coach, has also leaned on a group of players that he began working with long before they became varsity contributors. He served as the Eagles’ JV coach from 2017 until taking over as the varsity coach ahead of this season.

“I’ve watched these kids grow, and I think what sets this group apart from others is their willingness to share the basketball and find the open guy,” Hoover said. “They have really embraced the team-first type of narrative that I preach. … They all have a common directive and play to win.”

Last year, Cloverdale went 26-3 and reached the North Coast Section Division 5 semifinals.

The two leading scorers from that team — Gabe Wlodarczyk and Dylan Muller — have graduated. But the Eagles returned standout sophomore Tatum Kurpinsky, a 6-foot-5 guard who averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 assists per game as a freshman last year.

This year, Kurpinsky has taken on a greater role as a scorer and leads the team at 15.9 points per game.

“He’s a very special young man,” Hoover said. “He’s a scorer, but his ability to pass the basketball and to share it with an open guy is really fun to watch. … There are times when we’re going to need him scoring. I think the deeper we get into the playoffs, we’re gonna have to lean on him a little bit more.

“Because his ability to create shots is really special.”

Casey Lemley, a 6-foot-3 senior center who averages 12.2 points and 8.6 boards per game, is Cloverdale’s “anchor,” according to Hoover. Part of what makes Lemley and Kurpinsky such impactful players, Hoover noted, is their love for the game — a trait common among the Eagles players.

“This group just flat-out loves to play,” Hoover said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but it’s always the team first.”

The Eagles boys also have three games remaining in the regular season, starting Tuesday at Kelseyville. They end on the road Friday against Fort Bragg, then await their playoff seeding.