Coach Bill Foltmer a football fixture in Middletown

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 7, 2020, 10:47PM
Updated 3 hours ago
Middletown High School football coach Bill Foltmer talks to his team during halftime of the first home game since the Valley fire, Oct. 9, 2015. (Erik Castro / for The Press Democrat)
Middletown High School football coach Bill Foltmer enlists the aid of Middletown Middle School students to carry donated items for the school and community in the wake of the Valley fire in September 2015. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
August is usually the time of year high school football coaches revere, as their team takes shape during practice in the dog days of summer for the season ahead.

This year, however, due to COVID-19 and the postponement of all fall high school sports until at least December, coaches as well as athletes are having to adjust.

Given this backdrop, Bill Foltmer, Middletown’s head football coach for 35 years, recently reflected on a multitude of subjects ― the strange new reality facing high school sports, how football has changed over his career, the challenge of guiding his team through the 2015 Valley fire tragedy. He also touched on the loyalty of his assistant coaches and his coaching philosophy leading the Mustangs, a successful small-school program in a football-mad Lake County town.

Foltmer, who also spent five years coaching Princeton High in Chico, has 40 years of total head coaching experience. He is the dean of local football coaches and is currently the longest-tenured head coach at one school in the Redwood Empire. He has an overall record of 289-121-1 and is 271-101-1 at Middletown, for winning percentages of 70% and 73%, respectively.

“That is a better winning percentage than I thought,” Foltmer said matter-of-factly when told of his success rate. “Hopefully, we have been doing things the right way. We are a football town. Football is big here on Friday nights and it is because we are successful.”

In Foltmer’s 35 years at Middletown, the Mustangs have won 20 league championships and four North Coast Section titles (1997, 1999, 2001 and 2018). Additionally, Middletown has lost in three NCS title games (1991, 2010 and 2017). Middletown has not played in the CIF state championship playoffs, which was established later in Foltmer’s career.

The Mustangs’ 28-14 victory over heavily favored Salesian (Richmond) in the 2018 NCS Division 5 title game was especially sweet for Foltmer because the Mustangs were 1-11 previously against the Pride.

“Salesian was a nemesis of ours,” Foltmer said. “Beating Salesian in 2018 was a pretty big win for our program.”

Currently in the North Central League I (NCLI), Middletown is the team to beat on an annual basis. Other schools ― Fort Bragg, St. Helena, Kelseyville ― are often competitive in the NCLI, but it is the Mustangs who are consistently at or near the top of the standings year in, year out.

“It has been a long time since we have had a down year,” Foltmer said. “A down year is third place.”

Middletown finished in third place in 2018 before rallying in the NCS playoffs to go all the way and win the championship.

Foltmer, 64, is a 1978 graduate of Chico State and had a long career as a middle school physical education teacher. He retired from teaching this year and said it was just time. He plans on coaching until he gets to 300 career wins and then will consider retirement.

If there is indeed a season this year, Foltmer could get very close to reaching that milestone ― but whether there will be a season is a big if.

“All you can do is hope,” Foltmer said of the coronavirus pandemic that delayed the season. “But it would be very difficult to have a season right now. I don’t see how it would be possible with how the protocols are now. If there isn’t a season, it would be sad for me but even sadder for the kids.”

Foltmer said safety in football, and especially the concussion protocol, has evolved for the better during his career. But he believes the perception that football is a dangerous sport is depressing the numbers of kids who turn out to play football at high schools large and small.

“The game is completely different than it was 40 years ago. Kids are getting a little lazier these days ― football is hard work,” he said. “Every little thing that can improve the safety of the game is good for football. We want to get football back to having the numbers up and full squads. You have to educate parents that the game is safer.”

Perhaps the toughest stretch of Foltmer’s coaching career was the 2015 season, after the Valley fire decimated much of Middletown on Sept. 12. Players and coaches had to evacuate and the Mustangs had to put a hold on their season for a few weeks.

Even so, they finished the campaign 6-5 and qualified for the NCS playoffs. A handful of coaches and players lost their homes in the fire.

“High school sports brought the town back. It was a big deal,” Foltmer said of the first game after the fire. “High school football was the first step back to normalcy. It was a community event, a coming together.”

Foltmer has a mantle full of coaching awards and accolades he has amassed over his 40-year career: NCS Honors Coach (1996), YSN 365 Football Coach of the Year (2017), Lake County Coach of the Year, The Press Democrat’s All-Empire Football Coach of the Year and Redwood Empire Small School Coach of the Year.

Foltmer said his coaching philosophy has been the same throughout his career.

“When we (coaches) show up, we know what to do. I’m pretty hands-on and fairly set in my ways. We are not a school with a lot of meetings,” Foltmer said. “First goal every season is to win a league championship. We keep things simple.”

That simplicity includes a balanced offensive attack that features a run-first mentality; a conservative, workmanlike defense; heady special teams play; and a mission to limit mistakes and turnovers.

“We usually don’t beat ourselves; the other team has to beat us. We hold on to the ball; we don’t fumble,” Foltmer said. “I’m not one of those guys that gives fiery speeches before games. We are more businesslike.”

Another key to the program’s success is the stability and longevity of the assistant coaching staff, many of whom are former players for Foltmer. Four key assistant coaches have been on Foltmer’s staff for 10 years or more: Moke Simon (defensive coordinator), Tom Knowles (assistant offensive coordinator/offensive line), Kurtis Woodard (defensive backs/wide receivers/special teams) and Jim Garrett (34 years with Folmer as an assistant coach and now spotter).

Foltmer said he and his coaches stress conditioning and weightlifting for the players on the physical front, and personal responsibility, work ethic and discipline in the less quantifiable part of the game.

“All coaches are mentors ― it is part of the job. The kids like discipline,” Foltmer said. “We teach responsibility for being at practice on time, getting schoolwork done and keeping grades up, and lifelong skills.”

Foltmer stressed that the success of the football program is a mixture of dedicated coaches, hard-working players who buy into the program’s culture and tremendous support from the school and town.

“We have had a lot of good athletes and dedicated kids come out for the program; I’ve been fortunate that way,” Foltmer said.

The town and school clearly feel the same about Foltmer as he does about them. In 2010, Middletown High renamed its football field “Bill Foltmer Field” before a big game hosting Cloverdale.

“You can’t get a bigger honor than that as a high school football coach. I am very proud of that,” Foltmer said.

Asked how he wanted his long tenure as Middletown coach to be remembered, Foltmer answered in his typical straightforward manner: “That we were a successful football program and that we represented Middletown High School and the town well.”

