Coach Bill Foltmer a football fixture in Middletown

Middletown High School football coach Bill Foltmer talks to his team during halftime of the first home game since the Valley fire, Oct. 9, 2015. (Erik Castro / for The Press Democrat)

Middletown High School football coach Bill Foltmer enlists the aid of Middletown Middle School students to carry donated items for the school and community in the wake of the Valley fire in September 2015. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

August is usually the time of year high school football coaches revere, as their team takes shape during practice in the dog days of summer for the season ahead.

This year, however, due to COVID-19 and the postponement of all fall high school sports until at least December, coaches as well as athletes are having to adjust.

Given this backdrop, Bill Foltmer, Middletown’s head football coach for 35 years, recently reflected on a multitude of subjects ― the strange new reality facing high school sports, how football has changed over his career, the challenge of guiding his team through the 2015 Valley fire tragedy. He also touched on the loyalty of his assistant coaches and his coaching philosophy leading the Mustangs, a successful small-school program in a football-mad Lake County town.

Foltmer, who also spent five years coaching Princeton High in Chico, has 40 years of total head coaching experience. He is the dean of local football coaches and is currently the longest-tenured head coach at one school in the Redwood Empire. He has an overall record of 289-121-1 and is 271-101-1 at Middletown, for winning percentages of 70% and 73%, respectively.

“That is a better winning percentage than I thought,” Foltmer said matter-of-factly when told of his success rate. “Hopefully, we have been doing things the right way. We are a football town. Football is big here on Friday nights and it is because we are successful.”

In Foltmer’s 35 years at Middletown, the Mustangs have won 20 league championships and four North Coast Section titles (1997, 1999, 2001 and 2018). Additionally, Middletown has lost in three NCS title games (1991, 2010 and 2017). Middletown has not played in the CIF state championship playoffs, which was established later in Foltmer’s career.

The Mustangs’ 28-14 victory over heavily favored Salesian (Richmond) in the 2018 NCS Division 5 title game was especially sweet for Foltmer because the Mustangs were 1-11 previously against the Pride.

“Salesian was a nemesis of ours,” Foltmer said. “Beating Salesian in 2018 was a pretty big win for our program.”

Currently in the North Central League I (NCLI), Middletown is the team to beat on an annual basis. Other schools ― Fort Bragg, St. Helena, Kelseyville ― are often competitive in the NCLI, but it is the Mustangs who are consistently at or near the top of the standings year in, year out.

“It has been a long time since we have had a down year,” Foltmer said. “A down year is third place.”

Middletown finished in third place in 2018 before rallying in the NCS playoffs to go all the way and win the championship.

Foltmer, 64, is a 1978 graduate of Chico State and had a long career as a middle school physical education teacher. He retired from teaching this year and said it was just time. He plans on coaching until he gets to 300 career wins and then will consider retirement.

If there is indeed a season this year, Foltmer could get very close to reaching that milestone ― but whether there will be a season is a big if.

“All you can do is hope,” Foltmer said of the coronavirus pandemic that delayed the season. “But it would be very difficult to have a season right now. I don’t see how it would be possible with how the protocols are now. If there isn’t a season, it would be sad for me but even sadder for the kids.”

Foltmer said safety in football, and especially the concussion protocol, has evolved for the better during his career. But he believes the perception that football is a dangerous sport is depressing the numbers of kids who turn out to play football at high schools large and small.

“The game is completely different than it was 40 years ago. Kids are getting a little lazier these days ― football is hard work,” he said. “Every little thing that can improve the safety of the game is good for football. We want to get football back to having the numbers up and full squads. You have to educate parents that the game is safer.”

Perhaps the toughest stretch of Foltmer’s coaching career was the 2015 season, after the Valley fire decimated much of Middletown on Sept. 12. Players and coaches had to evacuate and the Mustangs had to put a hold on their season for a few weeks.