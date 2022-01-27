Coaches, school officials welcome loosening of COVID-19 attendance limits for games, events in Sonoma County

After being shut out for more than two weeks, bigger cheering sections are expected in the stands at high school sporting events in Sonoma County starting this week.

The county health department described the change as a “clarification” of the initial health order, stating Thursday that the 50-person limit laid out in the original Jan. 10 restrictions only applies to spectators and not players, coaches and other game personnel.

Since the order took effect two weeks ago, capacity at indoor sporting events like basketball games and wrestling meets has been restricted to 50 people total, including players, coaches, officials and scoreboard operators. At most schools, that eliminated the possibility of any spectator attendance entirely, save for a few parents at some places.

But now, the door is open for more people to begin attending indoor sporting events, a welcome change for coaches, athletic directors and other school officials.

“It’s exciting now that we’re able to at least let the parents in to watch their kids for both visiting and home teams, or at least two immediate family members,” said Dean Haskins, athletic director at Montgomery High School.

The county is still requiring diligent masking at indoor sporting events, along with other health and safety protocols that Haskins said Santa Rosa City School will continue to enforce.

“We’ll still be enforcing the mask mandate and social distancing between families is expected and we’re still going to clear the gym after each event,” he said.

The amendment to the guidance comes almost two weeks after superintendents from the eight largest school districts in the county pushed back on the initial order, calling for some “middle ground” in the restrictions. County health and education officials met a handful of times for discussions since the order was released.

The change to the order was met with gratitude, although some superintendents wished more leeway had been granted.

“I’m appreciative,” said Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker told The Press Democrat on Thursday. “I want families to be able to watch their kids play and go to performances. So I’m appreciative that the order is slightly modified. I’ll be honest, I was hoping for a little more, but at the same time I am appreciative that the move was made.”

Healdsburg Unified School District Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel expressed a similar sentiment.

“I think it makes a huge difference for a lot of the kids and families and I recognize Dr. Mase’s job of keeping everyone in the county safe is really difficult,” he said Thursday. “That said, I would have loved to increase capacity to the 20% or so that we requested. In schools, we do large gatherings every day with kids and we’ve got one of the lowest transmission rates of any sector. So, we know how to do it, we know how to manage it and I just think that for the well-being of our students, as much normalcy as we can give them is needed.”

Vanden Heuvel pointed out the impact the order has had on several aspects of student life. He said parents haven’t been able to attend their kids’ basketball games, several wrestling tournaments have been canceled or altered and, outside of sports, events like the annual Sonoma County Honor Band concert have been canceled.

“Just a lot of lost opportunities for students, and they’re the group that continues to bear the brunt of a lot of the health orders and the negative impacts from the pandemic,” Vanden Heuvel said. “So, we would have liked a little bit more, but are very grateful for the fact that we’ve got a change and we’ll be able to have some folks participate more in the lives of their students.”

That’s all Maria Carrillo wrestling head coach Tim Bruce said he could ask for as well.

“It absolutely opens it up for us, and that’s all we wanted really,” he said Thursday. “We understand that there were restrictions and we were more than willing to comply with those restrictions, but we wanted friends and family.”

The order is set to expire on Feb. 11, county health officials said at a press briefing on Thursday morning.