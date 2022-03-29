Colin Kaepernick makes case for NFL return with pop-up workouts across the US

LOS ANGELES — In the five years since he last played in an NFL game, Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who ignited an international debate on athletes’ right to protest, has only sporadically surfaced in public. Accepting an award here or rolling out a Netflix series there, Kaepernick has in those calculated appearances always affirmed that he was “staying ready” for a return to football.

This month, he has taken a new approach, organizing pop-up workouts that are often scrapped together in less than 24 hours in cities across the country. On Friday at UCLA’s practice facility, most of the receivers who fielded his passes were still in high school or enrolled in junior colleges. Last week in a workout posted to his Instagram account, Kaepernick threw to Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett in Arizona, after plotting to meet via Twitter.

Had a great workout with Aaron Fuller at @UW yesterday. I appreciate you opening your facilities and allowing us to get our work in.



Here is the link to the workout.https://t.co/NgqP9WA63j



Next stop is LA. Coordinating with receivers currently. More coming soon pic.twitter.com/542mEwdfrA — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 25, 2022

In workouts in Atlanta, New Orleans and three other cities, he corralled workout partners with a range of experience through previous connections and word-of-mouth using the sessions as a public forum to showcase his talents and potentially solicit an NFL audition.

“In the past, we tried to approach things very quietly behind the scenes — just stayed ready, kept working and had my agent have conversations,” Kaepernick told the New York Times in a brief interview. “But there’s been a persistent question of, ‘Is he ready? Can he still play?’” He said publicly documenting his workouts, being ready to throw on the fly — to anyone, anywhere — is his way of answering those questions.

Kaepernick’s workouts have come at a ripe time in the league’s calendar, the heart of the free agency period, when NFL teams have hastened to trade, sign and re-sign quarterbacks who might improve their fortunes.

This month, Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos after 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Matt Ryan left the Atlanta Falcons for the Indianapolis Colts, and the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. In a news conference introducing Watson, the team’s general manager, Andrew Berry, answered a flurry of questions about how extensively executives looked into accusations of sexual misconduct brought against the quarterback by two dozen women before Cleveland signed him.

While out of the league, Kaepernick has kept busy with various enterprises. He was the face of a popular Nike ad campaign in 2018 and has launched a number of media endeavors, founding a publishing company in 2020 through which he plans to release a memoir. In 2021, he premiered a Netflix docuseries based on his life, “Colin in Black & White,” that he created with director Ava DuVernay. Kaepernick has also worked extensively with his “Know Your Rights Camp,” an activist group he founded that describes its mission as advancing “the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities” and which offers free secondary autopsies for families of people who died under “police-related” circumstances.

Now 34, Kaepernick is making his most pronounced argument to teams that have not been able to confidently assess the more simple concerns about his playing ability. By posting video footage of his workouts on social media, Kaepernick has made for himself the highest-profile audition reel for teams since an October 2019 showcase ended with a chaotic dispute with the NFL. The quarterback abruptly canceled a planned workout for all 32 teams at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility because of a disagreement over a liability waiver the NFL would have had him sign and the league’s resistance to having media attend. Instead, Kaepernick threw at a local high school in front of eight scouts but was not signed.

Kaepernick called his current road trip “the best approach that we have at this point,” a proactively engineered campaign while there are favorable conditions in the league for his potential return. David Robinson, a trainer and workout partner for Kaepernick, has said five franchises have inquired about the quarterback, but only one has publicly shown interest.

During a news conference March 16, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said — unprompted — that he thinks Kaepernick deserves a second shot in his first public comments since trading Wilson. At his workout a week later at Washington, Kaepernick told reporters that he spoke with Carroll and general manager John Schneider and was hopeful for another audition in Seattle, which previously worked him out in 2017.