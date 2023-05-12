The top-seeded Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team inched closer to the state playoffs with a come-from-behind 7-5 win over No. 16 seed Cañada College in their California Community College Athletic Association Super Regionals opener Thursday at SRJC.

Jake McCoy hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to break a 5-5 tie and give the Bear Cubs (31-10) their sixth straight win.

Cañada (25-19-1) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh with a three-run home run before Bryce Cannon hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 5-5.

McCoy, who finished 1-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, also pitched the eighth with two strikeouts to earn the win before Connor Charpiot earned the save with a perfect ninth.

Charpiot also had another big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Keenan Morris also drove in a run and Alex Leopard doubled.

With Canada eliminated, the Super Regional now moves to a three-game series format between SRJC and No. 12 Reedley (28-14-1). Game one is Friday at 1 p.m. and Game two is Saturday at 11 a.m. Game three, if necessary, would follow 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game two on Saturday. The winner will advance to the CCCAA Sectional playoffs next weekend.

