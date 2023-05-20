College baseball: SRJC outhit, outplayed in NorCal loss to Sierra

For the first time this postseason, the Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team has its back against a wall.

The top-seeded team in the California Community College Athletic Association NorCal playoffs dropped the opening game of their sectional series to No. 5 Sierra 9-4 on Friday at Cook Sypher Field on the Bear Cubs’ campus.

The loss, the first of the playoffs for the Bear Cubs (33-11), means they must win Game 2 on Saturday to keep their season alive and force a deciding Game 3 on Sunday. The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the CCCAA state playoffs next weekend in Folsom.

First pitch of Saturday’s elimination game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Game 3 would start at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sierra (33-12), which went 2-2 against the Bear Cubs in the regular season, broke the game open with a five-run third and then held off the hosts as they tried to rally down the stretch. SRJC got runners into scoring position every inning but the seventh, but stranded 13 on base. For the game, they were 4-for-22 with runners on base and 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

“Somebody’s gotta deliver,” SRJC head coach Damon Neidlinger said. “That’s what it is. When you’re getting pushed around a little bit — and I’m not saying our guys didn’t compete; we don’t get to this spot if we don’t compete — but they need to compete better. At one point in time, they had three times as many hits than we had. We made a little Chihuahua bark at the end but this time of year, you’re not looking for that.”

Trailing 6-0 after two innings, the Bear Cubs plated solo runs in the third and fourth before Jake McCoy made it 6-4 with a two-run double in the fifth, giving the hosts some momentum heading into the later innings. But the game slipped away late as the Wolverines added a solo run in the eighth and two more in the ninth to win comfortably.

Sierra starting pitcher Kai Peterson, a Rice commit, walked four and struck out three with four hits and three earned runs allowed through six innings before Caden Hunter tossed a scoreless final three innings with three hits, a walk and two strikeouts.

For the game, Sierra outhit Santa Rosa 14 to seven.

“They were on time with our guy and we weren’t on time with their guy,” Neidlinger said. “If you go through the history of the game of baseball, if you’re not on time with their guy and they’re on time with your guy, guess who’s gonna win? They are.

“Tomorrow is a new day, but that’s what it is.”

For Santa Rosa, Alex Leopard had two hits and two walks, Joe Brown had a pair of hits, including a double, and Keenan Morris drove in a run.

Starting pitcher Evan Johnson, who was Santa Rosa’s most consistent pitcher in conference play, allowed eight hits and six runs over his six innings of work. The six runs are the second most he’s allowed all year and the first outing he’s allowed more than three since February.

The challenge that Sierra poses doesn’t get any easier Saturday.

“They have another guy who’s better than (Peterson),” Neidlinger said. “So, if we get through this, then our guys have dug in, but that’s what the challenge is right there.”

The Bear Cubs will look to rise to that challenge Saturday. Their season, and state title aspirations, depend on it.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.