College baseball: SRJC wins to force deciding Game 3 in NorCal finals

In a perilous, must-win postseason game Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team bounced back from a loss the day before with an 8-1 win powered by stellar starting pitching and heavy offensive lumber.

The Bear Cubs defeated No. 5 Sierra to live another day in the California Community College Athletic Association NorCal playoffs, a best-of-three series that now comes down to Sunday’s finale.

In front of a packed house of hometown partisans at Cook Sypher Field on the SRJC campus, the Bear Cubs (34-11) evened the series with the clutch victory. Sunday’s Game 3 series decider starts at noon at SRJC, with the winner moving on to the CCCAA state playoffs next weekend in Folsom.

SRJC put the ball in the hands of starting pitcher Hekili Robello (W, 9-3) and he delivered with a dominant complete game, giving up just one run and six hits while striking out eight Wolverines.

“Robello was great today,” SRJC head coach Damon Neidlinger said. “Not only did he get the win, but he also went a complete game and saved our pitching for tomorrow.”

Robello mixed a low-90s fastball with his slider to effectively keep Sierra hitters off-balance. He didn’t walk a batter, which helped limit the Wolverines’ traffic on the bases. Robello gave up only one extra-base knock and threw 113 pitches in going the distance.

“Robello was very effective today,” SRJC assistant coach Tom Francois said. “You can’t ask for more than that from a guy in a complete game. He was in the zone — he was spotting it up.”

The Bear Cubs offense generated early runs against Sierra ace starter Torres Jaccob Torres (L, 9-1). Torres was undefeated with an ERA below 2.00 coming into the game but SRJC lit him up, nonetheless.

“Our offense was very competitive,” Neidlinger said.

The Bear Cubs scored solo runs in the first and second innings and then tacked on two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, chasing Torres and posting a 6-0 cushion for Robello to work with midway through the game.

“Our hitters showed up today,” Francois said. “They knew what they had to do, and they really got the job done.”

Leading the Bear Cubs’ attack were a quartet of hitters: Bryce Cannon (2-for-2, double, three walks, RBI, four runs, stolen base), Joe Brown (2-for-5, solo homer, RBI, 2 runs), Connor Charpiot (2-for-4, solo homer, RBI, run) and Aidan Lombardi (3-for-5, double, RBI).

SRJC rapped out 12 hits with five walks and cashed in eight runs while leaving 10 runners on base — a vast improvement from Friday’s 9-4 loss, when the Bear Cubs could only plate four of 17 base runners.

The sole run for Sierra of Rocklin (33-13) came on a groundout in the fifth but was harmless, given SRJC’s large lead.

During the regular season in the Big 8 Conference — won by co-champs SRJC and San Joaquin Delta College of Stockton — the Bear Cubs were 2-2 against Sierra, for a combined head-to-head record of 3-3 so far this year against the Wolverines.

Playing at home Sunday with the momentum of Saturday’s win could give the favored Bear Cubs the edge in the tiebreaker.

Francois said SRJC has not named a starter for Sunday, and will be pitching by committee.

The Bear Cubs’ goal is to win their fourth CCCAA state championship in program history (The previous titles were in 1952, 2005 and 2016).

To do that, they must win Sunday — or the fantastic season the Bear Cubs have put together will be over.