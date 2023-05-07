College baseball: Top-seeded SRJC advances in playoffs with an opening-round sweep

The top-seeded Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team is moving onto the next round of postseason play.

The Bear Cubs swept No. 24 seed Lassen with home wins of 6-1 and 6-3 this weekend in the California Community College Athletic Association’s northern regional bracket.

With the sweep, SRJC advances to the CCCAA northern super regionals next weekend, when the Bear Cubs will host either No. 12 Reedley (28-13-1) or No. 13 Feather River (27-15) in a three-game series.

In the 6-3 win Saturday, SRJC (30-10) took control with a three-run sixth inning before adding two insurance runs in the ninth.

Joe Brown hit a two-run home run and Ty Blakely added a solo shot while Connor Charpiot recorded an RBI double and Jake McCoy and Alex Leopard each had two hits.

Evan Johnson pitched seven innings to earn the win for SRJC. He allowed eight hits and two earned runs with three walks and a strikeout before Charpiot entered to earn a six-out save with a walk and two strikeouts.

In Friday’s 6-1 win, starting pitcher Hekilil Robello allowed just four hits and one unearned run in seven innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Leopard had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and Charpiot went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Super regionals will open at 3 p.m. Friday at SRJC.

