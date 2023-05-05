College baseball: With renewed focus, SRJC heads into postseason tournament

With about an hour till sunset last Thursday, the Santa Rosa Junior College baseball arrived back at its home field after a 5-0 win at Diablo Valley College.

It was the Bear Cubs’ second shutout win in a row over DVC and had gotten them back on a winning streak after losing five of their previous six games. But this was not a time to celebrate.

Despite the 4-0 and 5-0 wins, both players and coaches felt dissatisfied with their offensive effort in both games.

“It was a win that didn’t feel like a win,” redshirt freshman Alex Leopard saif.

The Bear Cubs had been in a bit of a funk for the past few weeks. They had been the No. 1 team in Northern California for most of the season but were slipping heading down the stretch. With the Friday series finale with DVC also being the final game of the regular season and last chance to get things right for the playoffs, head coach Damon Neidlinger ordered his team to set up for an impromptu batting practice session.

Over the next hour, Neidlinger pulled out all the stops. The longtime manager, now 58, pitched directly to his hitters’ weaknesses, challenging them personally to beat him and talking trash the entire time.

Players described it as “50% BP and 50% ass-chewing.”

“It got to the point where there wasn’t even any ass-chewing,” said redshirt sophomore Connor Charpiot, a 2020 Maria Carrillo grad. “The ass-chewing was the ball coming at you.”

The response to Neidlinger’s challenge was immediate. The next day, SRJC’s bats woke up. They raked 13 hits and plated nine runs in a 9-0 shutout victory to finish off the sweep and secure a share of the Big 8 Conference title.

Since then, the Bear Cubs feel like they’ve gotten their groove back, and in perfect time to gear up for what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

“It was the message that we needed at that time, no doubt,” Leopard said.

Fresh off capturing their first Big 8 title since 2017, the Bear Cubs are preparing to start postseason play as the No. 1 overall seed in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Northern Regional playoffs.

The Bear Cubs, who are 28-10 overall and still ranked No. 1 in NorCal in the coaches’ poll, will begin their postseason voyage as host to No. 24 seed Lassen (20-18) with a three-game series at SRJC this weekend. Game 1 is set for Friday afternoon, followed by a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is scheduled for 11 a.m. with Game 3, if necessary, to follow at 3 p.m.

They’ll be looking to add their sixth state title under Neidlinger’s leadership since 1999.

“We want to play for another month and a half, that’s the goal,” said redshirt sophomore Bryce Cannon, another 2020 Maria Carrillo alum. “We all have one goal in mind, and that’s to win a state championship.”

The first step will be getting past Lassen this weekend and avoiding a repeat of last year’s heartbreaking first-round exit. Butte ended SRJC’s season in walk-off fashion in extra innings, scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth to finish the sweep in Santa Rosa.

That loss still stings for returning players.

“I still remember getting walked off on this field and just saying to myself ‘I’m not going to let that happen again,’” Charpiot said. “It’s on all of us, realistically, but I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

If the Bear Cubs play how they have throughout this season, they shouldn’t have an issue avoiding a similar misstep.

After opening the season a disappointing 2-3, they went on to win 22 of their next 24 games, launching themselves to the top of the conference standings and NorCal rankings. The highlight was a series win over conference foe San Joaquin Delta, the No. 2 seed in the NorCal regionals.

The Bear Cubs’ success has been multifaceted. They began the year winning games with their bats, but in recent weeks it’s been with their pitching and fielding. Their starters threw three shutouts in their conference-ending sweep of DVC and they’ve committed only 36 errors this season, the second-best mark in the CCCAA.

Neidlinger admitted this is not his most talented team, nor is it the most talented team in Northern California regardless of the rankings — but their success is due to a program-wide buy-in that has the Bear Cubs playing for each other.

“I think the only way we get to this point is if they play this selfless and this unselfish,” he said, “because we’re just not deep enough or talented enough to play the individual game, and they figured that out on their own.”

If SRJC can put together a deep run, they’ll be playing at their home field up until the state playoffs.

The journey begins at 2 p.m. Friday.

SRJC leaders Hitting Connor Charpiot, .416 BA/.534 OBP/.604 SLG, 62 H, 10 2B, 6 HR, 39 RBI Jake McCoy, .343 BA/.404 OBP/.687 SLG, 46 H, 7 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR, 43 RBI Joe Brown, .318 BA/.416 OBP/.401 SLG, 50 H, 7 2B, 2 HR, 24 RBI Aidan Lombardi, .298 BA/.405 OBP/.346 SLG, 45H, 9 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI Alex Leopard, .293 BA/.408 OBP/.500 SLG, 44 H, 13 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 33 RBI Bryce Cannon, .295 BA/.447 OBP/.495 SLG, 4 2B, 5 HR, 23 RBI Pitching Evan Johnson, 6-2, 71.1 IP, 3.79 ERA, 52 K Connor Charpiot, 9 SVs, 29.1 IP, 3.38 ERA, 33 K Austin Ehrlicher, 7-2, 57 IP, 3.95 ERA, 65 K

